Muscatine city deer bow hunting begins Sept. 11, all hunters must pass proficiency test
Muscatine city deer bow hunting begins Sept. 11, all hunters must pass proficiency test

The 2021-2022 deer bow hunting season, as approved by the Muscatine City Council, will begin on September 11 and will conclude on January 10.

MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine's city-wide deer hunting program that allowing residents to hunt for deer on private property opens soon. This year’s deer archery season will begin on Sept. 11 and will conclude on Jan. 10.

This is the 15th time Muscatine has approved the season. Like previous years, the hunt will be confined to the city limits and on approved private property.

Those who plan to participate in the hunt will need to pass a shooting proficiency test. Hunters are required to attend an informational meeting on this year’s deer bow hunting season at the Muscatine Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host a qualifying shoot at the lower level lot of Weed Park, 1211 Weed Park Drive, for people who need to take the proficiency test. These shoots will be held from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 28, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 1 and 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8.

For all other questions regarding this year’s deer hunting season, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.

