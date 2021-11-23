Muscatine city offices and services temporarily halted for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

MUSCATINE – Residents should expect changes to the usual schedules of city offices and services during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
As always, all city of Muscatine offices will be closed for Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular hours will resume Monday, November 29.
MuscaBus services will be halted on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Nov. 27, the only routes that will be in service will be the Red and Blue Routes, which will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular MuscaBus service will return on Monday.
Refuse and recycling collections will not occur Thursday. Recycling collections will return on Friday, with residents on the Thursday B-route having their recycling collected Friday and residents on the Friday B-route having their recycling collected Saturday.
Refuse collections will resume the regular collections schedule on Monday. Those who have their refuse collected on the Thursday route will now have their refuse collected Wednesday, November 24, along with the regular Wednesday route. Routes collected Friday will be collected on Monday, Nov. 29 along with the regular Monday route. There will be no bulky waste collection from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29.
The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed Thursday and Friday with regular hours resuming Saturday. The Compost Facility will be closed on Thursday. The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, the Muscatine Art Center, and the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will be closed Thursday and will reopen Friday. Muscatine parks, including the Dog Park and Pollinator Park, will be open during the holiday.
The Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department will be staffed during the holiday in case of emergencies. The Department of Public Works will have staff on-call. During the holiday closure, residents are asked to call 564-264-1550 for non-emergency issues regarding city offices, 563-263-9922 for Public Safety and 563-263-8933 for Public Works.