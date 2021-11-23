Muscatine city offices and services temporarily halted for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

MUSCATINE – Residents should expect changes to the usual schedules of city offices and services during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

As always, all city of Muscatine offices will be closed for Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular hours will resume Monday, November 29.

MuscaBus services will be halted on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Nov. 27, the only routes that will be in service will be the Red and Blue Routes, which will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular MuscaBus service will return on Monday.

Refuse and recycling collections will not occur Thursday. Recycling collections will return on Friday, with residents on the Thursday B-route having their recycling collected Friday and residents on the Friday B-route having their recycling collected Saturday.

Refuse collections will resume the regular collections schedule on Monday. Those who have their refuse collected on the Thursday route will now have their refuse collected Wednesday, November 24, along with the regular Wednesday route. Routes collected Friday will be collected on Monday, Nov. 29 along with the regular Monday route. There will be no bulky waste collection from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29.