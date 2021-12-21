Muscatine city services such as bulk waste collection and MuscaBus unavailable during holidays

MUSCATINE — Various city services will not be available over the holidays, as all city of Muscatine offices will be closed on both Thursday and Friday for Christmas.
The city’s transit system, MuscaBus, will still offer service Thursday, but service will not be available on Friday or Saturday. Regular MuscaBus service will return on Monday, Dec. 27.
There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Thursday or Friday. Residents on the Thursday route will have their refuse collected with the regular Wednesday route. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected alongside the regular Monday route on Dec. 27.
There will be no changes to the Monday and Tuesday refuse collection routes, and there is no change to the current curbside recycling collection schedule. Throughout the week of Dec. 22-27, there is no bulk waste collection and residents will be unable to schedule a bulk waste pick-up.
The Muscatine Transfer Station will also be closed from Thursday to Saturday, resuming normal hours on Dec. 27. The compost facility is closed for the season.
The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is also currently closed for the season, although reservations can be made for the simulator through the course’s pro shop at 563-263-4735. Both the pro shop and the clubhouse will be closed Friday and Saturday, with both reopening for regular hours on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The Musser Public Library will be closed on both Friday and Saturday, and will resume normal hours on Dec. 26. The Muscatine Art Center will only be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday before closing Friday and Saturday.
Other city services such as the Muscatine Fire Department, Police Department and Department of Public Works will have staff either available or on-call in case of emergencies. For non-emergencies, residents can call 563-264-1550 if they have a city service-related issue, 563-263-9922 for public safety, or 563-263-8933 for Public Works.
Finally, for those who wish to enjoy some fresh air or visit the lighting displays that can be found in Weed Park, all of Muscatine’s city parks and trails will be available for public use. This includes the Muscatine Dog Park as well as the Muscatine Pollinator Park. For any additional questions about availability, call 563-263-0241 or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.