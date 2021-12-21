Muscatine city services such as bulk waste collection and MuscaBus unavailable during holidays

MUSCATINE — Various city services will not be available over the holidays, as all city of Muscatine offices will be closed on both Thursday and Friday for Christmas.

The city’s transit system, MuscaBus, will still offer service Thursday, but service will not be available on Friday or Saturday. Regular MuscaBus service will return on Monday, Dec. 27.

There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Thursday or Friday. Residents on the Thursday route will have their refuse collected with the regular Wednesday route. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected alongside the regular Monday route on Dec. 27.

There will be no changes to the Monday and Tuesday refuse collection routes, and there is no change to the current curbside recycling collection schedule. Throughout the week of Dec. 22-27, there is no bulk waste collection and residents will be unable to schedule a bulk waste pick-up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Muscatine Transfer Station will also be closed from Thursday to Saturday, resuming normal hours on Dec. 27. The compost facility is closed for the season.