MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Civic Chorale is dealing with an additional challenge in learning the music for its upcoming spring concert, thanks to harsh winter weather.
Several rehearsals had to be canceled, so the 35 member chorale is working hard to make up for lost time, including scheduling extra rehearsals.
"You are improving so much, but we have so much work to do," director Jan Phillips told chorale members at the conclusion of a recent rehearsal.
The featured work in the April 4 concert will be "Missa A Buenos Aires" by Argentinian composer Martin Palmerí, which sets the Latin Mass to the dance rhythm of the tango.
"This is important to Muscatine because we're going to expose the audience to the tango," Phillips said. "The flair, the excitement of the tango has been put into the traditional Latin Mass text. Such imagination."
Phillips, who is retired as music instructor at Muscatine Community College, said the Palmerí piece was suggested to her by another former MCC music instructor, Jeordano "Pete" Martinez. "He was my instructor when I came to MCC as a student in the mid 1970s," Phillips said. "I have been in touch with him ever since.
"He left Muscatine in 1977 and went to North Central College in Naperville (Illinois). Two years ago he told me about this exciting Mass. But his exact words were 'You can't do it unless you use a bandonéon.'"
The piece is accompanied by traditional string quartet, piano, and bandonéon, a type of accordion. "It's like a large concertino," Phillips explained. "It has buttons on both sides. People should come to this concert to see this unique instrument. Rarely, in Argentina, would a tango be performed without a bandonéon."
Finding a bandonéon player was another challenge, said Phillips, but Argentinian virtuoso Richard Scofano will fill the role.
"I called every major college," Phillips said. "There are no bandonéon players in the Midwest. I reached out to Richard Scofano, and he was available. I think it's really special we can bring this unique instrument and the whole tango experience to Muscatine."
Concert time will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and the venue will be the spacious and acoustically rich sanctuary of Saints Mary and Mathias Church. The concert's first half will be Argentinian music played on the bandonéon, and the second half will feature the Mass. Admission will be free, although donations will be accepted.
"We really want Muscatine to experience this, so there is no charge," Phillips said.
