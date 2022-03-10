Muscatine cleans up slough to reduce flooding at Pollinator Park

MUSCATINE – The threat of flooding has been reduced at and around Pollinator Park.

Muscatine announced this week that several trees and a build-up of sediment has been removed from wetlands near the Muscatine Slough. The sediment build-up was creating areas of flooding from storm water and creeks in the southern end of Muscatine.

“The slough area on the west side of Houser Street has been overgrown for some time,” said Jon Koch, water resource and recovery facility director. “It was last cleaned out more than 15 years ago, so it was due for some maintenance.”

Koch said flooding issues spanned into Kent Stein Park two years ago, forcing the lift station to be moved to a new facility on higher ground. The water back-up also threatened Soccer West Complex and nearby businesses.

A wetlands engineer evaluated the site, brush was cleared and trees cut down to stumps. Koch said tree removal would reduce sediment deposits.

“Leaving the stumps of old trees in the wetland disturbs less soil, which minimizes erosion along the banks and within the wetland itself,” he explained. “The wetlands should function much better now as they are designed to take water and clean it before passing it on downstream.”

The area will eventually need to be cleaned out again. Koch said he will seek grants to build a trail through the area with a boardwalk for observation and education.

“This will complete the one mile trail that goes around the Pollinator Park, where two more wetlands have been slated for renovation,” Koch said. “We hope to pump more slough water to these additional wetlands to improve their health, increase water infiltration to minimize downstream influences and increase the native habitats that depend on wetlands.”

Pollinator Park contains informational signs with facts about the pollinators and wetlands. Koch said it is a “hidden gem” for the city.

“Most cities do not have 55 acres of recovered land put back into native habitat within their city limits,” he said. “This is very accessible from the bike trail and right across the street from the west Kent Stein Park entrance. A new railing across the old railroad bridge will be going up this spring to make that crossing safer and to give the area a cleaner look.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.