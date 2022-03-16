Muscatine close to setting a public hearing on changes to the pit bull ban

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council is still considering striking the ordinance prohibiting pit bull dogs from the city, and people have one more chance to weigh in.

During Thursday’s regular meeting, the council is expected to vote to set a public hearing on an ordinance that would remove Title 6, Chapter 9, which deals with the keeping of pit bulls in the city, from the Muscatine code. City staff recommends the hearing be set for the April 7 meeting.

On March 3, the council directed city staff to prepare an ordinance to remove the pit bull ban, but a public hearing is required before a vote. The discussion has been going on since council asked staff to prepare a counter-ordinance in March 2020. The discussion was postponed until October 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, the council voted to stop enforcing the ordinance for four months as an “experiment” to determine if the removal should be permanent.

Assistant police chief Steve Snider has previously said the pit bull ban was enacted in 2003 after several incidents of loose and aggressive pit bulls and attacks on other pets and people. There were at least five incidents where police had to shoot aggressive pit bulls. The night the ban was approved, the city’s animal control officer was attacked and injured by two loose pit bulls.

