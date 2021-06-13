 Skip to main content
Muscatine closes Iowa and 2nd intersection for five weeks as road work continues
ROAD WORK

Muscatine closes Iowa and 2nd intersection for five weeks as road work continues

Iowa and 2nd

Starting today, June 14, the intersection of Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street will be closed at least until July 26, according to the Department of Public Works.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE – The intersection of Iowa Avenue at 2nd Street will be closed from Monday until around July 26, Muscatine Department of Public Works said in a news release.

The closure is part of the 2nd Street Streetscape Project. 

Throughout the next five weeks, weather permitting, the pavement will be removed and replaced and brick crosswalks will be installed.

KE Flatwork, Inc., is the prime contractor.

Businesses in this intersection will still be accessible throughout the construction period.

For the 100 block of 2nd Street, enter through the Chestnut Street intersection for the west side or the Sycamore Street intersection for the east side. Durig the closure, there will be no exit onto Iowa. All other traffic will be detoured onto Mississippi Drive, 3rd Street, Chestnut Street or Sycamore Street.

KE Flatwork is expected to complete work in the 100 block of East 2nd Street, by June 25.

The two remaining blocks will be closed in one direction as work is completed. West 2nd Street will be worked on from July 26 to September 27, first from Iowa to Chestnut and then from Chestnut to Pine.

The city reminds motorists to slow down and use caution in construction zones, obey traffic control devices and be aware of workers. It recommends using alternate routes whenever possible. Free parking is available at Riverside Park.

For further information, visit the Department of Public Works construction projects page at muscatineiowa.gov. For comments, email  feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov.

