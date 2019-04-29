MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors got some good news during its Monday morning meeting: The new elevator in the county administration building is operational, and a portion of the project came in under budget.
In September, Myers Construction of Mediapolis was awarded the bid to complete work on the hoistway for $72,890. Construction included increasing the depth of the elevator pit by four feet, raising the elevator shaft by two feet to accommodate a hoist beam and installing a sump pump.
Architect Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture explained the reason for the "good news change order" for the project was because an interior masonry wall didn't need to be built in the hoistway. There were some added expenses to the contract, including a fire-rated door, but overall, the county won't pay as much.
"At the end of the day ... " he said, "we did have a net credit for the project."
The credit was $1,389, Nolan said, and when the project is paid out, the county won't pay the full amount of the contract to account for it.
"Getting things done for less than we expected," he said, "so that was a positive."
Last year, Nolan estimated the completed project cost at $144,342 plus a 20% contingency for a total of $173,210. A bid for elevator equipment removal and installation was awarded in August to Schumacher Elevator of Davenport for $86,842.
Nolan previously told supervisors the former elevator was a limited-use, limited-load hydraulic elevator. The elevator could hold only one person per trip and would frequently get stuck, requiring a visit from the Muscatine Fire Department, and making it impossible to get to the county auditor's office. Work began after the general election in November.
He said the firm chose a slower speed option for the elevator "a little bit to help incentivize people to continue to use the stairs."
The elevator has been inspected by the state, Nolan said, and has been running for about six weeks. There are a couple of items the state needs addressed, he said, including whether emergency lights in the elevator shaft come on if the power is tripped, but that doesn't prevent people from using the elevator.
"It's clear and open, and I invite everybody to go take a ride," he said. "And you don't have to go one at a time anymore."
