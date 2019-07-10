MUSCATINE — Federal disaster assistance is now available to Muscatine County residents.
The county was added Tuesday to the March 23 disaster declaration issued by President Donald Trump, joining nine other counties eligible for individual assistance from FEMA: Louisa, Scott, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby and Woodbury.
Homeowners, renters and businesses affected by flooding from March 12 to June 15 may apply for the program. Individual assistance provides grants and low-interest loans to cover the cost of temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related expenses not already covered by insurance.
Registration may be completed online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585, or by downloading the FEMA smartphone app.
The state requested an extension to the previous incident period as the result of heavy rains that began May 17, which caused additional major flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds office. As of July 2, FEMA reported 2,622 requests for individual assistance have been received.
The deadline to apply for federal individual assistance is next Tuesday, July 16.
Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation Wednesday extending existing emergency disaster proclamations that began in March. State resources may be used for an additional 30 days until Aug. 9.
Federal public assistance has been granted to 73 of the state's 99 counties to aid local governments and certain nonprofit organizations. According to FEMA, 354 requests for public assistance have been made as of July 2.
Disaster unemployment assistance is also available to residents in the 10 counties eligible for federal individual assistance. Aid is for those individuals whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to flooding beginning March 12. Applications may be submitted online at
The deadline to apply for assistance through Iowa Workforce Development is Aug. 9.
More information is available at floods2019.iowa.gov and fema.gov.
