MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday heard plans for the proposed maintenance and search and rescue facility to be built on what is now a parking lot on the corner of Mulberry Avenue and 5th Street in Muscatine.
Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture presented the schematic plans for the 5,200-square-foot building that will have storage and operations areas for county maintenance and search and rescue. The total cost of the project is $1,360,310.63. Nolan said the cost was higher than anticipated, but wanted to make a "right size building" and he said the design accomplished that.
After a public hearing June 6 with no comment, the city of Muscatine approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning ordinance to rezone the 1.5 acres along 5th Street between Walnut Street and Mulberry Avenue. The amendment rezones the area from C-1 Neighborhood and General Commercial and R-5 Multi-Family Residence lots to a C-2 Central Commercial lot.
Nolan said the facility will accommodate materials stored in the historic Muscatine County Jail and the work-release facility on Washington Street. The design will preserve parking for the county courthouse and public safety building, both requiring spaces in the lot.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen suggested demolition of the facility on Washington Street because it is in a flood plain and the area may be better used as an inner-city park.
"If we could do something nice in there, I think that would be well-received," he said.
Nolan said plans for the green space adjacent to the proposed facility will also be addressed with the city of Muscatine and HNI to "help make that space a community amenity."
In other business:
- Supervisors approved a 3.25 percent salary increase for County Engineer Keith White. The increase totals $4,324 moving White's salary from $133,129 to $137,453 beginning July 1, the start of the county's fiscal year. According to county documents, salary for the county engineer position has increased $33,423 from 2009.
- The board approved a COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program grant for $8,000 to cover a portion of the overtime spent on meth-specific drug investigations by the Muscatine County Drug Task Force.
- The administration office announced it received 12 applications for the Community Services Director position and three of the applicants were internal. The search began to fill the position after former director Kathie Anderson Noel resigned in April. Supervisors will hold a special session to meet with candidates next week.
- The board approved a change order for the Muscatine County Third Floor Courtroom Renovation project. The order replaces bad isolation valves in the geothermal system and is expected to cost $8,050.
