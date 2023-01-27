Muscatine Co. to participate in free Narcan program to help prevent local opioid deaths

According to the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), although the state of Iowa ranks fifth lowest in the rate of drug overdose deaths, the state still saw an increase of opioid-related overdose deaths during the pandemic, increasing by 35% in 2020.

While the struggle to quit an opioid addiction can be a tough journey for many, the state of Iowa is hoping to prevent more of these deaths by offering free lifesaving medicine for citizens of all ages.

This week, the Muscatine County Public Health Department announced that the state is now offering free doses of Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that’s also known as Naloxone or Kloxxado, to all Iowa business, schools and organizations along with individual citizens.

“We know the data shows that opioid overdoses have continued to increase throughout the United States, and Muscatine County is not immune to opioid overdoses,” Christy Roby, director of Muscatine County Public Health said.

“People of all ages are known to have experienced overdoses associated with this drug including prescription and illicit opioids… and this Naloxone Iowa program shows that our state is recognizing the growing need for intervention to save lives,” Roby continued. “Sadly, we are aware of overdoses that have occurred in our county and continue to happen. We knew it was important to disseminate this life saving intervention resource across our county businesses and for individual emergency use.”

By participating in this program, eligible organizations, businesses and schools in Muscatine County can be prepared for any opioid emergencies within their specific setting. The list of eligible applicants for this program can also include colleges, libraries, community mental health centers, retail or convenience stores, restaurants and community or social services.

Individuals who would like to have Narcan on hand in case of a personal emergency are first required to have an online consultation with a pharmacist in order to learn how to administer Narcan correctly.

Once individuals have fulfilled any necessary requirements for their request, they can either receive their dose through the mail or have it available for pick-up at a nearby pharmacy. Additionally, because the dose is free, individuals will be able to keep the process confidential and won’t have their insurance billed for the consultation or for the dose of Narcan.

“We encourage anyone that works with or lives with someone that may have a prescription for opioids or that may be at risk for using illicit opioids to request Naloxone to have on hand,” Roby said. “You can save their life!”

To learn more about the program, watch educational videos on the impacts of opioids and how to administer Narcan, or to fill out a request application for a dose of Narcan, residents can visit https://www.naloxoneiowa.org.

Anyone in Muscatine County who may be struggling with addiction is encouraged to reach out to the Chemical Dependency Program at UnityPoint’s New Horizons in Muscatine, or they can receive confidential support from Your Life Iowa at https://yourlifeiowa.org/.