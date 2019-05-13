MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Emergency Management encourages county residents affected by recent flooding to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In a news release, emergency management director Brian Wright said, "By registering, it enables FEMA to gather information on the flooding that has occurred in the county."
Prior to registration, home and business owners in the county must check for existing insurance coverage. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits. Damage should also be documented. Residents who have already registered with FEMA do not need to register again as applications are being reviewed.
The following are ways to register:
• Online at: disasterassistance.gov
• Visit a state/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). For the nearest location visit FEMA.gov/DRC.
• Call 800-621-3362, voice/VP/711. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are on duty. TTY 800-462-7585.
• Download the FEMA app on your smartphone at fema.gov/mobile-app.
The deadline to apply is July 1.
