{{featured_button_text}}
051019-muscatine-flood-003

Mississippi River mud still covers the walkways in Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa Friday, May 10, 2019. The Mississippi River crested at 24.33 feet on Friday (May 3), the fourth highest crest in Muscatine history, and has been slowly falling since. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the river at Muscatine to drop to 21 feet by Friday with just a slight bump to 21.2 feet over the weekend before falling once more.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Emergency Management encourages county residents affected by recent flooding to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

In a news release, emergency management director Brian Wright said, "By registering, it enables FEMA to gather information on the flooding that has occurred in the county."

Prior to registration, home and business owners in the county must check for existing insurance coverage. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits. Damage should also be documented. Residents who have already registered with FEMA do not need to register again as applications are being reviewed.

The following are ways to register:

• Online at: disasterassistance.gov

• Visit a state/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). For the nearest location visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

• Call 800-621-3362, voice/VP/711. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are on duty. TTY 800-462-7585. 

• Download the FEMA app on your smartphone at fema.gov/mobile-app.

The deadline to apply is July 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments