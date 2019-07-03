MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Council passed the third and final reading of an ordinance Thursday to clarify automated speeding tickets are not limited to marked intersections.
Previously Title 7 Chapter 5 "General" section of the city code included "confusing" language related to the mobile ATE vehicle.
The City of Muscatine, in accordance with the police powers authorized it by the State of Iowa for governing safe traffic flow, may deploy, erect or cause to be erected an automated traffic enforcement system for making photographic, video or digital images of vehicles that fail to obey red light traffic signals at intersections designated by the city administrator or his/her designee or fail to obey speed regulations at the designated intersections.
The amendment removes the last "designated intersections" to include citations issued from the ATE vehicle. Penalties for speed violations caught by the mobile unit are the same as penalties incurred from a intersection camera. The first and second readings were unanimously passed June 6 and June 20. At the first reading, City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said an issue about the locations automated speed tickets could be issued had come up with a local magistrate making the clarification necessary.
Earlier this year, the council changed the way the city handles ATE citations. Based on a September decision by the Iowa Supreme Court, cities cannot hold violators liable for the automated citations if they fail to pay, appeal or request a citation. The city issues municipal infractions for the violations, sending drivers to court if they do not pay or make arrangements within 30 days. Those who pay the ticket on time, pay the amount due the day they received it. Those who don't, pay what they would've paid in fees after the ticket went to collections in the previous system.
Issues surrounding traffic enforcement cameras in the state have been ongoing. Those who oppose the cameras say they violate citizens' constitutional rights and were only installed to generate money for municipalities. Cities have said the cameras increase traffic safety and in Muscatine, free officers to tend to other emergencies.
