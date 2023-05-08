Last week, it was announced that the Tyson Foods company as a whole and many of its individual plants received 80 awards from the North American Meat Institute (NAMI). Among the awards it received was the Community Wellness Award, the top honor in the Health and Wellness category, for its leadership in fighting hunger and food insecurity through protein donations to regional food banks and community pantry partners across the nation.

In a news release, NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts stated: “NAMI commends Tyson Foods and its leadership for continuing to ensure their products contribute to a sustainable and healthy food system. Tyson Foods’ dedication to sustainably reducing the protein gap demonstrates why they’re a leader in the industry year after year.”

Regarding the individual awards, 78 plants and other facilities received recognition for their environmental management practices — including those in Muscatine and Columbus Junction, both of which won a Tier 3 award — through being given an Environmental Recognition Award. This award is meant to recognize a company’s dedication to continuous environmental compliance improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems (EMS).

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the steps Tyson Foods is taking to continuously monitor and build upon its environmental compliance assurance initiatives,” Steve Patrick, vice president of environmental operations, Tyson Foods, stated. “We are proud of our team’s efforts to implement plants to operate in an environmentally responsible manner in those communities where we live and work.”

In order to qualify for a Tier 3 award, the facilities that apply for it must comply by the first two tiers’ qualifications. This includes, among other things, developing a core EMS team, adopting NAMI model plans for pollution prevention and preventative maintenance, monitoring and recording the facility’s water and utility use, wastewater discharge, air emissions and hazardous/solid waste generation rates, adopting 5-9 Environmental Practices, and identifying and prioritizing environmental aspects and impacts. Other Tier 3 qualifications include establishing objectives and targets, and educating at least one additional facility about EMS program and encourage participation.

According to the award’s guidelines, it’s categorized by four tiers in order to encourage EMS development through a step-by-step approach. For more information on the awards and tier criteria, residents can visit https://www.meatinstitute.org/.