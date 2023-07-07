Muscatine's RAGBRAI committee is seeking sponsors for services and events when the riders come through town later this month.

In just a few weeks, over 35,000 RAGBRAI riders and support teams will be stopping at Muscatine’s riverfront. With Muscatine being a meeting town this year, its RAGBRAI committee hopes that the city’s residents and businesses can provide some support in order to make RAGBRAI’s stop in Muscatine the best it can be. The riders are scheduled be in town Saturday, July 29.

The committee’s goal is to get some sponsors signed up by the end of next week so that these sponsors can be on the RAGBRAI banner and t-shirt.

Brenda Christensen, a member of the RAGBRAI Executive Committee, said the committee is planning on a budget of about $40,000. Although the group has already received money from both the RAGBRAI committee in Des Moines and from the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), it will still need to raise about $20,000-25,000.

Christensen also noted that all money made from the event after the $25,000 point, which is typically made through vendors’ fees, t-shirt sales and beverage tent sales, will be put towards the Muscatine Amphitheatre fund, which was the non-profit chosen this year by the committee group.

In order to hit their $25,000, the group will need 10 sponsors at the $2,500 level, or a healthy mix of $500, $1,000 and $2,500 sponsors. Christensen emphasized that any business of any size can step forward to be a sponsor. Residents can also help sponsor the event for as low as $50.

“Any single resident and any small business can help us get to the $25,000 that we’d like to raise in sponsorships,” she said.

In addition to the main events, Muscatine’s RAGBRAI Executive Committee is also encouraging those who live or who have businesses along the RAGBRAI route — which starts at Hershey Avenue and will run on Mississippi Drive, then Mulberry Avenue before turning onto East 5th Street and onto Park Avenue — to show their support to visiting riders and teams as well.

Currently, Sycamore Printing is offering a “Welcome RAGBRAI Riders” yard sign to purchase for $33. Residents and businesses can also participate in the committee’s yard decorating contest, which is offering cash prizes for the top three best decorated yards.

Overall, Christensen stated that the committee’s goal is to show so much support within the community that it’ll lead to the Des Moines RAGBRAI committee returning to Muscatine year after year, citing that the more tourism there is the better it is for the whole community. This can only happen, however, if sponsors and residents alike all decide to step up.

“This is probably the biggest event that Muscatine has had in many years,” Christensen said. “Any participation that we can get from any businesses or residents is a huge deal. Even if all they do is clean up their yard or put a banner up on their business welcoming riders, that’s just another thing the riders and the support crews are going to see, letting them know that Muscatine cares that they came.”

For more information on being a sponsor or volunteer for RAGBRAI, sponsorship/volunteer forms, or information on the yard decorating contest, residents can visit https://muscatine.com/ragbrai/ or direct their questions to ragbrai@muscatine.com or bchristensen@mpw.org for more information.

