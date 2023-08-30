The 13th annual Muscatine Community Block party is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Environmental Learning Center in Discovery Park, with many area organizations planned to participate. The event is designed to foster community connections. The event is free and the public is invited.
David Hotle
The 13th annual Muscatine Community Block party is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Environmental Learning Center in Discovery Park, with many area organizations planned to participate. The event is designed to foster community connections. It is free and the public is invited.
Photos: Bix Block Party at the River Music Experience Courtyard
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-051
Crowds of people listen to the music at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-069
Arlene and Merrill Soults of Davenport listen to the music with their dog "Jewel" at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-059
Pat Foley of Bettendorf entertains the crowd at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-061
Pat Foley of Bettendorf entertains the crowd at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-053
Erik Wilson plays the Bongo drums with the band The Dawn at the Bix block parties at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-048
Chrissy Boyer and Alan Sweet with the band The Dawn sing familiar songs at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-089
Crowds of people listen to the music at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-044
Chrissy Boyer and Alan Sweet with the band The Dawn sing familiar songs at the Bix block parties at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-076
The band The Dawn play their music at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073022-qc-nws-bixparties-094
Crowds of people listen to the music of The Dawn as they play at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
