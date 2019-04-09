April is community college month.
It’s the month during which all of the nearly 1,200 community colleges across the nation reflect on their impact in their communities. Muscatine Community College is doing the same, as we celebrate our 90-year history serving residents in and around Muscatine.
The history and growth of MCC tells an interesting story of determination and entrepreneurship — qualities for which Muscatine is known.
As early as 1926, the idea of a “Muscatine Junior College” was in the minds of some forward thinkers. Not long after, in the spring of 1929, the Board of Education authorized MJC.
Miss Willetta Strahan, who was the first Dean and Registrar, almost single-handedly enrolled all of the students in the first year: 26 women and 25 men.
The second decade of MJC opened amid the threat and reality of war when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in December, 1941. We quickly adapted our curriculum to meet the nation’s needs, and added aeronautics courses to the curriculum, allowing us to award pilot licenses. Many of our MJC graduates became pilots who served our nation in the war.
Soon after the war began, college enrollments plummeted, as young men and women were called to serve in the Armed Forces. Enrollment in 1944 had dropped to 30 students and there was no graduation held in 1945.
When the war ended, enrollments quickly increased, partially as a result of the 1944 passage of the Serviceman’s Readjustment Act, which granted education benefits for millions of Americans who served in WWII. In fact, in 1946, MJC had a record enrollment of 126 students.
EICC established in 1965
Eastern Iowa Community College was established in 1965 by the Iowa General Assembly as one of 15 community college merged areas. The move combined Clinton Junior College, Muscatine Junior College and the vocational-technical programs of the Davenport schools. EICC is now the third largest community college in Iowa.
The beauty of the community college is the great diversity of students and programs. We offer signature career programs in veterinary technician, agriculture, welding and engineering technology (manufacturing). The agriculture program established in 1965 has since been copied nationwide. It allows students to participate in four paid work experiences during their two-year program, making it a true “hands-on learning” experience.
To involve the community with the campus, the college offers several free programs and lectures. For example, last week, Iowa’s Poet Laureate’s play, “Vang”, was performed for MHS and MCC students and community members. In the fall, we hosted the author, Michelle Kuo, author of “Reading with Patrick.”
Both offered workshops for our students and provided life-long memories. On April 16 at 7 p.m., Dr. Abby Dubisar, assistant professor at Iowa State University, will present “Promoting Peace, Subverting Domesticity: Cookbooks Against War.” This program is co-sponsored by Muscatine County League of Women Voters and Humanities Iowa.
Help us celebrate our 90th Anniversary serving Muscatine by joining us at one of our upcoming events.
