Muscatine Community College bring back "Rivercity Idol" singing competition

Although these specific students won’t be able to put it on again next year due to this being their final year at MCC, Bishop said that he would love to see the event come back again even after he and his classmates are gone.

“I’m just really hoping it’s something that’s enjoyable,” he said, “A lot of people on campus kind of just rush to get away from it as soon as classes end, and I feel like (Rivercity Idol) is just something that could be fun to do on campus. It lets people express themselves in a way they don’t usually get to, and I know there’s a lot of talented people here in Muscatine.”

Currently, the competition has six contestants, and is looking for at least six more. While originally more focused on MCC and high school students, Bishop acknowledged that this wasn’t practical, and so the competition is open to anyone in the Muscatine area who would like to participate.

As for the prizes, the top winner will get $300 while the runner-up gets a prize package. Bishop added that he hopes to include an “Audience Choice” award too. Following the Rivercity Idol event, there are plans to have a reception for all the contestants to enjoy as part of their incentive to compete and entertain.

To sign up for Rivercity Idol, contestants can email rivercityidol@gmail.com.

