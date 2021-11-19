Muscatine Community College bring back "Rivercity Idol" singing competition

MUSCATINE – A once-memorable community college event will soon be getting an encore. On Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m., music fans can come to Strahan Hall on the Muscatine Community College or tune into Muscatine Access Channel 9 to enjoy the return of “Rivercity Idol”.
Rivercity Idol was a local singing competition that began in the early 2000s, being held six times before concluding in 2011. Recently, however, a few MCC students were made aware of it through their TV Production class.
Chase Bishop, one of the students in the class, recalled how his classmates found a recorded performance of a choir director they knew, who participated in Rivercity Idol back in 2006.
“It seemed like something fun that the campus had just sort of lost overtime,” Bishop said. So, when it came to choosing a final project, he and his classmates voted to try and bring back Rivercity Idol as their project. “It seemed like something that would be fun to bring back for at least one more year.”
Over the past couple weeks, the TV Production class has been working hard to get the competition organized, spreading the word and getting it ready to be filmed. Bishop added that he felt really passionate about this project, and that he was excited for the community to see what he and his classmates have been putting together.
“So far, things have been going really well, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a pretty good show,” he said.
Although these specific students won’t be able to put it on again next year due to this being their final year at MCC, Bishop said that he would love to see the event come back again even after he and his classmates are gone.
“I’m just really hoping it’s something that’s enjoyable,” he said, “A lot of people on campus kind of just rush to get away from it as soon as classes end, and I feel like (Rivercity Idol) is just something that could be fun to do on campus. It lets people express themselves in a way they don’t usually get to, and I know there’s a lot of talented people here in Muscatine.”
Currently, the competition has six contestants, and is looking for at least six more. While originally more focused on MCC and high school students, Bishop acknowledged that this wasn’t practical, and so the competition is open to anyone in the Muscatine area who would like to participate.
As for the prizes, the top winner will get $300 while the runner-up gets a prize package. Bishop added that he hopes to include an “Audience Choice” award too. Following the Rivercity Idol event, there are plans to have a reception for all the contestants to enjoy as part of their incentive to compete and entertain.
To sign up for Rivercity Idol, contestants can email rivercityidol@gmail.com.