Muscatine Community College culinary arts, Merrill Hotel to hold charity bake sale on May 6

MUSCATINE – This Thursday, from noon to 5 p.m., the Muscatine Community College Culinary Arts Program will hold a special bake sale at the Merrill Hotel.

“The culinary program students have regularly helped with our “Legends” fundraiser that we typically hold at the Merrill Hotel in February,” MCC President Naomi DeWinter said. “Of course, that event was cancelled last year, due to the pandemic.”

According to DeWinter, the students still wanted to do some sort of fundraiser in place of the “Legends” one this year, one that could help the community as a whole.

“They are currently learning baking skills, so a bake sale seemed perfect.” she said.

Additionally, it was decided that all proceeds from the event would be given to the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) Food Pantry.

“The students realize that many in our community have been affected during the pandemic, and they want to play a part in making lives better in Muscatine,” DeWinter said.

The Culinary Arts Program hopes to raise at least $500 for the food pantry.