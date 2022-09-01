 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Muscatine Community College holds campus barbecue

  • Updated
  • 0

To welcome back students, both new and returning, the staff at Muscatine Community College held a lunchtime cookout with hot dogs, sides, cookies and even some music.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

DeWinter

DeWinter

MCC President Naomi DeWinter talks about the on-campus barbecue that was held for returning students.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News