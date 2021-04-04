Muscatine Community College holds last legislative forum

MUSCATINE – While several Muscatine area legislators had to miss the final forum held Saturday by Muscatine Community College (MCC), Rep. Bobby Kaufman and Sens. Mark Lofgren and Zach Wahls were present virtually to discuss issues with the Muscatine community.

Lofgren said senate bill and joint resolutions had to be out of committees last week. He believes the legislature will wrap up this session by April 28. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are several bills which the legislature has put on hold, including the real estate transfer tax or housing trust.

“Most of April is going to be spent wrapping up the outstanding policy bills we have been working on, as well as taxes and budget,” Wahls said.

Wahls said he is working on several bi-partisan bills, including Gov. Kim Reynolds’ broadband proposal, in which $450 million is requested to be used to make sure there are highspeed fiber connections in every Iowa town. He said the American Rescue Plan is giving Iowa $1.4 billion to spend on various projects, which may include broadband.

The rescue plan, Wahls explained, federal relief money is exempt from income tax. He said stimulus checks and immunizations in Iowa had been greatly increased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}