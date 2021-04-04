Muscatine Community College holds last legislative forum

MUSCATINE – While several Muscatine area legislators had to miss the final forum held Saturday by Muscatine Community College (MCC), Rep. Bobby Kaufman and Sens. Mark Lofgren and Zach Wahls were present virtually to discuss issues with the Muscatine community.
Lofgren said senate bill and joint resolutions had to be out of committees last week. He believes the legislature will wrap up this session by April 28. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are several bills which the legislature has put on hold, including the real estate transfer tax or housing trust.
“Most of April is going to be spent wrapping up the outstanding policy bills we have been working on, as well as taxes and budget,” Wahls said.
Wahls said he is working on several bi-partisan bills, including Gov. Kim Reynolds’ broadband proposal, in which $450 million is requested to be used to make sure there are highspeed fiber connections in every Iowa town. He said the American Rescue Plan is giving Iowa $1.4 billion to spend on various projects, which may include broadband.
The rescue plan, Wahls explained, federal relief money is exempt from income tax. He said stimulus checks and immunizations in Iowa had been greatly increased.
Kaufman said for three years in a row 90 percent of bills have had bi-partisan support. He said the three biggest issued in the ways and means committee, of which he is a member, are the bottle bill, getting EMS declared an essential service, and several “back the blue” proposals.
A question from the audience dealt with Reynolds’ housing proposal and how it would aid in housing shortages. Recently in Muscatine the issue of housing shortages have been taken up by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.
Lofgren said the governor’s office is estimating Iowa will need another 47,000 housing units by 2030. He also said some money was available as relief from several disasters and from COVID-19.
“We have learned a lot of things this past year and we want to place things in case something would happen in the future,” Lofgren said.
Kaufman said the housing bill has gotten strong bi-partisan support. He believes the legislation will make the state better. He also commented much of Iowa has aging housing and some equity is being lost and many times new construction is not affordable to many families.
At the end of the forum, MCC president Naomi DeWinter said the college may try to continue to offer a virtual alternative to attending future forums on MCC campus.