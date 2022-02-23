Muscatine Community College holds talk on Alexander Clark, Black businessman and activist

MUSCATINE – On what would have been two days before the 132nd birthday of Alexander Clark, a Black businessman and activist who served as U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, students at Muscatine Community College took time to remember Clark and learn more about Black life along the Mississippi.

Charles Pearson, president, and CEO of Pearson Consulting LLC, an African American historic research firm, gave the keynote speech in which is described 19th and 20th-century life associated with Quad-Cities Black settlers. While Pearson was originally supposed to have given the lecture in person, a vehicle crash forced him to appear for the event at a Zoom meeting. The event was sponsored by the Alexander Clark Foundation and the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County.

“Currently I’m working on a project called ‘Black Life Along the Mississippi,’” Pearson explained. “The project showcases different locations along the Mississippi that have different stories associated with the Louisiana Purchase, the War of 1812, and the Civil War.”

Daniel G. Clark of Muscatine, a former Muscatine Journal reporter and local historian, opened the event. He described the preservation of Alexander Clark’s history in Muscatine, as well as spoke of the need to make Clark’s history national rather than just statewide.

Pearson said he had learned much about Alexander Clark from Daniel Clark. He said the firm is working on the Iowa African American Heritage Trail, which will allow areas with Black historic sites along the Mississippi to be shown. He said he has made sure to feature the story of Alexander Clark.

“If you look at the history of Alexander Clark, it is very powerful,” he said. Pearson said the trail is considered for Muscatine either a self-guided walking tour or a bike tour. He said the Alexander Clark House is a great stop because it is already on the National Register of Historic Places.

Pearson also told the story of Milton Howard, a Muscatine native who settled in Davenport. Howard was captured into slavery, got his freedom, was captured back into slavery, and served in the Union Army in the 60th U.S. Colored Infantry. He was also the co-founder of the second oldest church in Davenport. He earned the nickname “The Deacon” and was well-known in Davenport.

Camp Strong in Muscatine County is also a stop on the trail. Pearson told the story of a group called the “greybeards,” who were prison guards at the Rock Island Arsenal and included active members over 40, and the 108th Colored Infantry, who took over for the greybeards.

Pearson told the stories of many other landmarks showing the history of slavery and The Civil War in Iowa. He explained the opportunity, especially with the African American Heritage Trail Program, to have local, state, and national partnerships. He also asked people to share their experiences with learning about Alexander Clark.

“I’m ready for some ideas if you guys have some for me,” Pearson said to the audience.

