Muscatine Community College lecture focuses on racial justice in colleges

MUSCATINE — During a webcast on racial justice Wednesday evening, speaker Adrien Wing was given the nickname “The Freedom Rider of Muscatine Community College.”
Wing, associate dean for international and comparative law programs and the Bessie Dutton Murray Professor at the University of Iowa College of Law, presented the seminar “Curing Racial Injustice: Plans for Action” which focused on racial justice in a college setting. She began the discussion by saying that most people have received many statements regarding racial justice in their emails from every sector of the country. While she said that statements are important, actions are more critical to ensuring racial harmony on campus.
“Before designing any plan of action for your college, university, corporation, government office, religious or non-governmental organization, you need a committee to design the plan,” she said. “The committee in itself has to be diverse with respect to certain criteria.”
Wing said even with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic disarray, there has been an increased call for racial justice, particularly in the area of police brutality. This is all happening as the country is leading up to November’s presidential election.
In forming a committee, Wing said it is important to look at such things as race, gender, LBGTQ status, job status and age.
“If you set up a non-diverse committee, you have failed already,” she said.
She said the committee would review current plans and come up with short- and long-term goals, as well as explore the financial resources available for what they are trying to do. The draft should be circulated to all the constituencies in the college for feedback. She said the most important part is finding a mechanism to follow up.
Wing explained that education would be needed in a university to learn about the topic. She explained the difference between race and ethnicity. She also explained white privilege and white supremacy. She also explained the term “anti-racism” is a commitment to fight racism.
Wing encouraged people to do historical reading so they could learn racial issues had not only started recently. She also said the educational and employment systems need to be examined to learn how they have fostered white supremacy and white privilege.
“The term Black Lives Matter … there are some people who thing Black people are trying to be superior when in fact what it means is that Black lives matter and are equal to other lives,” she said.
