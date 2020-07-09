Muscatine Community College lecture focuses on racial justice in colleges

“If you set up a non-diverse committee, you have failed already,” she said.

She said the committee would review current plans and come up with short- and long-term goals, as well as explore the financial resources available for what they are trying to do. The draft should be circulated to all the constituencies in the college for feedback. She said the most important part is finding a mechanism to follow up.

Wing explained that education would be needed in a university to learn about the topic. She explained the difference between race and ethnicity. She also explained white privilege and white supremacy. She also explained the term “anti-racism” is a commitment to fight racism.

Wing encouraged people to do historical reading so they could learn racial issues had not only started recently. She also said the educational and employment systems need to be examined to learn how they have fostered white supremacy and white privilege.

“The term Black Lives Matter … there are some people who thing Black people are trying to be superior when in fact what it means is that Black lives matter and are equal to other lives,” she said.

