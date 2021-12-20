Muscatine Community College makes "Christmas around the world" video

MUSCATINE — With the help of some of its students, Muscatine Community College is taking a look at how other cultures celebrate the holidays through a new video produced by Muscatine Access Channel 9.
Released last week through the Muscatine Access Channel 9 YouTube channel, “Christmas Around the World,” is a small collection of three interviews with Muscatine residents and MCC students who are originally from a different country.
First-year student Catherine Arellano Moya led the interviews, touching on Christmas in three different countries — Puerto Rico, Guatemala and Brazil. The idea was originally perceived by MCC President Naomi DeWinter while Channel 9 Studio Manager Chad Bishop helped produce the video.
“This project was a result of our participation in the Muscatine DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) group,” DeWinter said. “We had intended to highlight the diversity among us and show different celebrations for our friends and colleagues, and what better time for that than the holidays?”
“(DeWinter) is pretty conscious of our demographics here at MCC and in the community ... and through that, we had a unique opportunity to have access to different cultures from people who are visiting or living in Muscatine,” Bishop said.
DeWinter said she was “especially pleased” to have a student lead the interviews. Along with having an interest in broadcasting, Moya has also attended Bishop’s television production class at MCC and has assisted in other videos made through the channel.
Other participants in the video were Paola Castillo, an MCC student from Puerto Rico, Claudia Artola, a former MCC student from Guatemala, and Vivian Jardim, who formally lived in Brazil and is currently the operations manager for the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. In addition, two of the interviews — Castillo and Artola — were done in both Spanish and English.
“The Spanish version was also a great feature, in my mind, as it honors our community’s people with a Latino/Latina heritage,” DeWinter said.
“I think it was important to allow those being interviewed a chance to speak in their home language,” Bishop said. “When you’re talking about other cultures, their first language isn’t going to be English.”
Although Channel 9 doesn’t have the time to produce additional interviews this year, Bishop said that through the positive reception, the channel has heard from students and residents who are interested in being interviewed. Bishop said he hopes to produce more interviews looking at Christmas in other cultures next year.
“We don’t always stop to think about what other cultures are doing, and doing so gives us a chance to reflect and appreciate the holidays a little bit more,” Bishop said, “There are a lot of ways to celebrate the holidays, and that’s really cool. That’s what makes (Christmas) such a great holiday, it’s a global opportunity for people to share a similar spirit.”