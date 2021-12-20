Muscatine Community College makes "Christmas around the world" video

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeWinter said she was “especially pleased” to have a student lead the interviews. Along with having an interest in broadcasting, Moya has also attended Bishop’s television production class at MCC and has assisted in other videos made through the channel.

Other participants in the video were Paola Castillo, an MCC student from Puerto Rico, Claudia Artola, a former MCC student from Guatemala, and Vivian Jardim, who formally lived in Brazil and is currently the operations manager for the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. In addition, two of the interviews — Castillo and Artola — were done in both Spanish and English.

“The Spanish version was also a great feature, in my mind, as it honors our community’s people with a Latino/Latina heritage,” DeWinter said.

“I think it was important to allow those being interviewed a chance to speak in their home language,” Bishop said. “When you’re talking about other cultures, their first language isn’t going to be English.”