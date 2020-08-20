Muscatine Community College plans for safety during COVID-19 outbreak

MUSCATINE — With only a few days left before the beginning of the fall semester and a variety of safety measures in place, Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter is optimistic but admits that the coming semester will present unprecedented challenges.
Faculty returned to the college on Wednesday and the fall semester is scheduled to begin Monday. Classrooms are being restructured for social distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. Other larger areas, the music room for example, have been repurposed to allow space between students. Each morning teachers and students will be given a health screen before going to work. In classrooms masks will be a must for both students and teachers.
“We’ve been really diligent about giving students choices and they make their decisions,” DeWInter said. “We know online courses are not the preferred method for every type of student, but we wanted to be sure to match that with a new medium we are calling live online. We have several courses being offered that way. You take an online course, but it meets at a certain time of the day, so you have that structure that is imbedded with the course. And we have traditional on-campus courses.”
DeWinter said much of the returning faculty meeting Wednesday was spent allowing instructors to learn more about what the coming semester will be like and what will be expected of them. New this semester will be the increased number of students who are not on campus and how to remain engaged with them.
While it is a certainty there won’t be as many students in the halls of the college as during normal years, DeWinter said the number of students is about normal. She said enrollment started slow, but grew as the summer progressed. She said registration for online courses has increase by 20% while normal enrollment has decreased by 20%.
The housing facility for the college is also different. Instead of roommates, each student will have their own bedroom and bathroom. Move-in dates are scheduled so there is not much exposure between families.
Several virtual events are being planned throughout the year. DeWinter said a Nigerian singer is being brought in and will perform online. She commented since the performance is being done online, it can also be offered to the students of other colleges in the Eastern Iowa Community College group. She said there are discussions where each college in Iowa is going to take a month and offer online events that all the other colleges are going to be able to access.
“Over the summer we have had some experience with events and some of them have been better attended online than in person,” DeWinter said. “We found whenever we record an event, that has been viewed by many more people over than next few days that who were in attendance.”
DeWinter commented that Clinton Community College, another of the schools in the Eastern Iowa group, will not open until September because of the 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in Clinton, which was over 16%. The power outage caused by the derecho was also a contributing factor. DeWinter said the college will be keeping an eye on what is happening in the Muscatine community and considering how it may impact the college throughout the year. She commented each county has a different rate of infection and each school is going to have to decide whether it is best to remain open or to close.
One of the biggest differences is the check-in station, of which one possible use is contact tracing if there is an outbreak on campus.
One possible positive impact is that teachers will now have the option of holding class outside. DeWinter said there are several areas that classes can use that will come complete with mobile whiteboards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!