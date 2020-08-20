Muscatine Community College plans for safety during COVID-19 outbreak

While it is a certainty there won’t be as many students in the halls of the college as during normal years, DeWinter said the number of students is about normal. She said enrollment started slow, but grew as the summer progressed. She said registration for online courses has increase by 20% while normal enrollment has decreased by 20%.

The housing facility for the college is also different. Instead of roommates, each student will have their own bedroom and bathroom. Move-in dates are scheduled so there is not much exposure between families.

Several virtual events are being planned throughout the year. DeWinter said a Nigerian singer is being brought in and will perform online. She commented since the performance is being done online, it can also be offered to the students of other colleges in the Eastern Iowa Community College group. She said there are discussions where each college in Iowa is going to take a month and offer online events that all the other colleges are going to be able to access.

“Over the summer we have had some experience with events and some of them have been better attended online than in person,” DeWinter said. “We found whenever we record an event, that has been viewed by many more people over than next few days that who were in attendance.”