MUSCATINE – Next weekend, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, in coordination with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will once again be giving local residents an opportunity to speak with their area legislators.

On Saturday, March 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Muscatine Community College (MCC), 152 Colorado St., EICC will be holding its annual legislative forum. This year, the invited legislators will include Rep. Mark Cisneros, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, Sen. Mark Lofgren, Sen. Kerry Gruenhagen and Rep. Taylor Collins.

“Last year was really successful,” MCC President Naomi DeWinter said. “We’ve had this event for many years… and we think it’s important to have an opportunity for the community to interact with the legislators, so that’s why we give the space and all the resources needed to have it.”

This event is open to the public, and those who are unable to make it in-person, the event will also be live-streamed on both Public Access Channel 9 and online through Zoom, as well as recorded for later viewings.

As always, audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions, something that DeWinter says she sees as one of the main reasons for the event’s repeated success.

“We’ve got an engaged community generally – people are interested in things that affect our local community,” she said. “I think giving that chance to have face-to-face interaction is one reason why we’ve had success. The topics are also varied … and I think that’s very helpful.”

From the perspective of the invited legislators, DeWinter added, the event has also remained well organized year-after-year. “The discourse at it is civil, and I think that’s important for both parties that while they may not agree with everything being said, it’s still a very respectful environment.”

Although the event will be focused on in-person questions, moderators will also try to pull questions from virtual attendees when possible. In either case, it is requested that audience members stick to questions related to local and regional topics.

For more information on the event, residents can call Muscatine Community College at 5630-288-6000. To watch the forum livestream, virtual guests can go to www.eicc.edu/mccforum on the day of the event.