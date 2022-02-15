Muscatine Community College President DeWinter honored with Shirley B. Gordon Award

MUSCATINE – Every year Muscatine Community College President Dr. Naomi DeWinter works with the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society at the college to help them with community projects that are part of their charter. This year, she didn’t realize at the same time they were nominating her for an honor.

DeWinter recently learned she will be a recipient of the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction from the international Phi Theta Kappa during the PTK Catalyst 2022 in Denver, Colo. April 7- 9. The award is presented to college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high achieving students at their colleges. DeWinter was selected out of 617 presidents and CEOs nationwide.

“It was quite a thrill and a surprise,” DeWinter said. “Phi Theta Kappa is a national student honors organization specifically for community colleges. We have a chapter on our campus that has been very vibrant. I had a chance to engage with the students year after year. I had no idea they had put together the application materials for me to receive this honor but I can tell you that when I received it that it was quite a thrill and surprise. To be nominated by students is something we all strive for.”

She said the honor will be the highest honor she has achieved in her career.

DeWinter regularly meets with members of Phi Theta Kappa to coordinate service projects and introduce them to community needs. When she's not helping in that capacity, she can be seen on campus attending the group’s events, such as invocations. She says she feels PTK offers students a way to be connected to an international organization and begin to think beyond Muscatine and Iowa.

The first time DeWinter became familiar with the award was when a colleague from Clinton Community College was nominated and received the award. DeWinter remembers being impressed at the time. She reflected on her colleague’s full career of accolades.

“To think I am in that same ball field is very thrilling,” she said.

In addition to being president, DeWinter also serves as the district’s Vice Chancellor for Student Development. In this role, she works to provide support services to students. Most notably, she has helped disburse millions in ‘Cares’ funds to students, pivoted to offer remote services during the COVID-19 health crisis, and increased mental health support services to students.

