After accepting the resignation of Eastern Iowa Community College chancellor Sonja Williams during a special EICC Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Dr. Naomi DeWinter, president of Muscatine Community College (MCC) and vice chancellor for student development, has been selected as temporary acting chancellor.

The release said Williams “made the decision to leave her position for personal reasons.” She had assumed the role as eighth chancellor of EICC in August, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Don Doucette.

On Wednesday morning her biography had been removed from the EICC Web site and replaced with DeWinter’s.

“I’m absolutely looking forward to it,” DeWinter said Wednesday. “This is day one. I feel just like I did yesterday with lots of hopes for starting the fall semester smoothly. That will be everyone’s focus at this point. We are expecting our faculty to return shortly before the semester starts. My hope is that in this temporary role I can provide some stability, sense of continuity. I know the institution. I know the faculty and staff that have worked here for some time. I know what our goals are and how student focused we are. I’m hoping that knowledge and perspective will help the institution be able to focus on the start of the semester.”

DeWinter has served as president of MCC since 2015. In the coming month, the trustees will select and appoint an interim chancellor. DeWinter said she feels this will take about 30 days. Following the appointment, the board will determine a process and begin its search for the next full chancellor.

The chancellor oversees activities at Muscatine, Clinton and Scott Community Colleges as well as satellite sites in Maquoketa, Wilton and Davenport. DeWinter believes much of her position will be to make sure the colleges are fully staffed for the coming semester. Fall semester classes begin Aug. 21.

DeWinter declined comment on whether she would be interested in taking either the interim chancellor or permanent chancellor positions, if offered, saying ‘one step at a time” and that right now she is focused on the acting chancellor position.

“Because this is a short term assignment I believe I can juggle my current responsibilities at MCC with this new set of responsibilities,” she said. DeWinter also explained she will not be housed in Davenport during the position.

According to a biography on the EICC website, DeWinter has been a driving force in enhancing student support services across the district. As president of MCC, she initiated several transformative projects, including a $1.9 million library project and a $10 million career and technical education facility. She has also helped secure grants amounting to over $1 million. She was recently appointed to sit on the Iowa Energy Center Board.

DeWinter completed her Master’s Degree in College Student personnel at Eastern Michigan University and earned her doctorate in Community College Leadership at Ferris State University.

