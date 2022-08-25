Muscatine Community College sees mixed reactions to President Biden's repayment plan

MUSCATINE — President Joe Biden's announcement that he planned to forgive up to $10,000 worth of student debt per person, extending to $20,000 for students who received Pell grants, has brought mixed reactions across the country. Muscatine Community College is no different.

According to Biden’s plan, this loan forgiveness will be offered to those individuals who make a salary of $125,000 or less per year. Adults who have taken out Parent Plus loans for their children and who qualify can also have up to $10,000 of these loans forgiven. Additionally, the student loan repayment pause that first began in 2020 is extended to Dec. 31, 2022.

Some people see the plan as beneficial to the economy, while others are more critical.

“I think (this new plan) is welcomed. I feel good about it. … I was so excited and happy when I first heard about it,” Ralph Williams, an MCC student, said.

What stood out the most, he said, was Biden’s preference to those who received a Pell grant. “When I heard that, I was really happy. I feel so relieved,” Williams said.

Williams addressed criticisms by saying: “Life itself is not fair. There is a time and season for everything, so maybe this time around was the best time for the American government to make that kind of plan and decision of which maybe in the past, due to the economy or other circumstances, they weren’t able to make that kind of plan or decision at that time. Right now I think is the right time for this to happen.”

Chad Fordyce, another MCC student, disagreed.

“I think that everyone should be responsible for paying for their college on their own," he said. "How they earn the money is up to them,” he said, adding that he didn’t really feel any sense of relief after hearing about Biden’s plan.

MCC student Abby Hambleton said she felt more neutral about the repayment plan.

“I think it’s both a good and a bad thing," she said. "I think it can be beneficial for the people who did go to school, but there’s a lot of people that didn’t go for those same reasons — because they didn’t want to take on that debt. ...”

MCC President Naomi DeWinter said: “I think what the student loan forgiveness plan is bringing to light is that with or without such a program in place, colleges along with state and federal government need to address affordability on a long-term basis. We have been seeing a decline in high school graduates who choose to attend any college and the perception of affordability could be a big reason for that.”

According to DeWinter, 25.5% of MCC’s students receive an MCC Foundation Scholarship to help with the price of college. Although only 21% of Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC) students take out loans, information from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) states that 38.7% of all undergraduate students take out student loans.

While the financial weight of loans may not have a heavy presence on MCC’s campus, DeWinter still emphasized the importance of keeping college affordable and the efforts that have been made toward this goal locally.

“The state of Iowa has made strides in making college more affordable through the state’s Future Ready Iowa initiative, where students who choose to study a high-demand field can have their entire tuition paid with the Last Dollar Scholarship,” DeWinter said. “This enables students to train in a field where jobs are plenty… without the burden of debt. MCC works closely with its high school partners to offer concurrent education and Career Academies that provide a great on-ramp into these and other programs. We are always looking for ways to remove financial barriers for students.”