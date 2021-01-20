Muscatine Community College staff honors the peaceful transition of power

MUSCATINE — The COVID-19 health crisis has taken a huge chunk out of student life at Muscatine Community College, but that didn’t stop a group of resident life workers from offering students the opportunity to watch history unfold.
As the clock was counting down to the time when Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, was to take his oath of office, four members of the college staff busied themselves in the student hall, putting up red, white and blue ribbons, offering snacks and showing the ceremony leading up to the inauguration. A TV on the wall showed the inauguration as it unfolded. The four workers all stopped and watched as pop star Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem.
“It’s important to celebrate the American tradition of passing the presidency on,” Gene Manhattan, resident life coordinator, said. “It’s important to keep students engaged in politics and in the community. It’s important that students understand they have a voice and that it matters and to be involved in their own community politics.”
In the student union, where several presidential candidates had addressed supporters during the lead up to the Iowa Caucuses in late 2019 and early 2020, students walked by and took time to watch the inauguration briefly before leaving. Manhattan said since the pandemic, students mostly just came on campus to go to class and left almost immediately after.
Rebecca Vargas, an academic advisor, attended the inauguration watch party to watch Kamala Harris be sworn in as the first woman of color in history to serve as the vice president.
“It’s amazing to have a woman as the vice president — a woman of color as the vice president,” she said. “Things are changing and I feel like it could be entering into a more calm state and we can just get more done. I’m hoping for a little less drama and yes, I am excited for the change.”
Even with few students turning out, Vargas said the students she talked to were excited about the inauguration and were interested in seeing the political process in action.
Claire Brakel Packer, manager of advising and student engagement, said her department was happy to put on an event that gave students the opportunity to watch the inauguration during their school day. As she set up a table of snacks, each having a wrapper of red, white, or blue, she said events of this kind are an important part of civic engagement.
“It’s just a beautiful show of our democratic institution in America and it’s a peaceful transfer of power and a celebration of history,” she said.
Even while still setting up, the group stopped, their eyes glued to the screen as Biden took the oath of office. President Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony, making him the first president since 1869 to skip the swearing in of his successor. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the event. Former President Jimmy Carter, 96, announced he would not attend the event due to the pandemic.
Erica Petersen, academic advisor, said she didn’t remember the 2016 inauguration so she considered this one to be special.
“It was cool for me to be present here to see it,” she said. “Hopefully our students are interested in this and recognize what this day is and that it’s their duty as citizens to care about this.”