Muscatine Community College staff honors the peaceful transition of power

Rebecca Vargas, an academic advisor, attended the inauguration watch party to watch Kamala Harris be sworn in as the first woman of color in history to serve as the vice president.

“It’s amazing to have a woman as the vice president — a woman of color as the vice president,” she said. “Things are changing and I feel like it could be entering into a more calm state and we can just get more done. I’m hoping for a little less drama and yes, I am excited for the change.”

Even with few students turning out, Vargas said the students she talked to were excited about the inauguration and were interested in seeing the political process in action.

Claire Brakel Packer, manager of advising and student engagement, said her department was happy to put on an event that gave students the opportunity to watch the inauguration during their school day. As she set up a table of snacks, each having a wrapper of red, white, or blue, she said events of this kind are an important part of civic engagement.

“It’s just a beautiful show of our democratic institution in America and it’s a peaceful transfer of power and a celebration of history,” she said.