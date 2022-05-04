Muscatine Community College students shine a light on human rights issues through poster project

MUSCATINE — Within the main hallway of Muscatine Community College’s Strahan Hall, there's now a chance to learn about human rights issues in the world.

MCC professor Jill Holler’s English Composition II class has been researching foreign human rights issues for the past few weeks, writing a research paper and designing a poster.

“Every semester we do something different,” Holler explained. “Last semester we focused on social media and the world it was creating for us, so this semester we focused on human rights issues.”

Holler said the idea came when she had her students watch a PBS Frontline documentary.

“That kind of prompted them to explore the topic that they wanted to look into this semester," she said. "A lot of them did a kind of a causal analysis of why these things are occurring, and some gave a call to action, explaining what we could do.”

For the posters, students had an opportunity to learn how to use the graphic design program, Canva and Sycamore Printing assisted in printing out the posters.

Holler said one goal was to get students’ minds out of the U.S. "bubble."

“I just think we get really consumed with ourselves and own lives, and I found that a lot of students aren’t as aware of what’s going on in the world," she said. "When everybody gave their presentation, it gave an opportunity for us to learn about all these different topics that most of us weren’t familiar with.”

Danielle Miller, who did her poster on the rights of Afghan women, said the project was an “eye-opening experience” that made her more passionate about the subject.

“I think (this project) really helped me understand the human rights issues going on around the world,” Miller said. “I knew that Afghan women were facing these issues, but I didn’t know how in-depth it was and all the effects that will come from it.”

Tia Day studied sex trafficking within Cambodia.

“I never really thought of Cambodia as a place, so learning about it was super interesting, and I never realized how prevalent it was in women," Day said. "I learned a lot, and really I just want to help by spreading awareness, because obviously it’s an international issue.”

Naylea Verdinez learned about the human rights crisis within Ethiopia.

“When I learned about this, I didn’t know, which made me more sad because it means that a lot of people are going through something that we don’t know about," Verdinez said. "So I set out to spread the word on social media, because that’s how people become aware of both it and of organizations that could help.”

And that is part of the project's goal.

“The more awareness we have, the more can get done,” Holler said. “We’re a small voice, but it's lots of small voices working together.”

