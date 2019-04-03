MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community College students announce the launch of their new creative arts magazine, Willetta. The creative arts magazine is currently accepting submissions for their new creative arts magazine to debut in Fall 2019.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to be a part of a creative community and to interact and engage with each other on an open platform," said Caitlin Skipton, editor in chief of Willetta.
The title of the magazine, Willetta, honors the first president of Muscatine Community College, English Professor, Willetta Strahan. The title was also chosen for its “beautiful, poetic sound," said Trevor Meyers, Willetta staff member. “It honors the legacy of a great woman while inspiring a new generation. ”
Willetta staff member, Quyen Do, encouraged all community members to submit work to the magazine, and reminded people of the importance of creativity and art. Art allows one “to leave a mark in life," he said. "Besides, there's nothing painful in trying something new.”
Willetta is a community magazine intended to honor and inspire creativity. The magazine hopes to publish submission from all artists in Eastern Iowa, from high school students to long-time professionals. The magazine will include poetry, fiction/nonfiction, drama and screenwriting, photography/photo essays, visual arts and sculpture.
The deadline for the first round of submissions is April 30, 2019. For more information, and a submission form, contact Willetta Magazine at willettamazine@eicc.edu.
