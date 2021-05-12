Muscatine Community College students work with local artist to create large agriculture themed art piece

Originally, the college planned on only having one piece. But when it was later determined that a single piece would be dwarfed by the wide-open location that it would eventually be placed in, it was then decided that the college would be making a landscape piece consisting of multiple pieces. It’s expected that the final piece will take up about 40 ft. horizontally, with some of its pieces being up to 10 ft. tall.

When asked what it was like working with both groups of students, VandeWalle said that it was fun and interesting for him. “We got a lot of suggestions from the ag students, which gave us the material to really figure out what we were going to do.”

He also saw it as a learning experience for himself. Self-taught, VandeWalle said he enjoyed being able to learn proper techniques from Kramer and his students, and had fun seeing the interactions between them and watching the students work together.

Coincidentally, Kramer also saw the experience as an educational one, with his students being able to learn from VandeWalle as much as he learned from them through VandeWalle teaching the students about how to work with different types of metal such as rusted or cast-iron, as well as how to effectively weld it all together to make it stick.