Muscatine Community College students work with local artist to create large agriculture themed art piece

MUSCATINE — For the past several weeks, the welding and agriculture program students from Muscatine Community College have been creating the art featured on campus.
The first part of a brand new agriculture-themed art piece was placed at the Muscatine Industrial Technology Center, located on MCC’s campus, on Wednesday. Consisting of four background pieces and three metal corn stocks these pieces were created through collaboration, not just between students and programs at the college, but also between the students and a local artist.
In late 2020, MCC received a grant from the Iowa Arts Council for a series of metal statues that could be featured on its campus. According to President Naomi DeWinter, this project was unable to be completed last spring as planned due to the ongoing pandemic, and was pushed to this spring.
Both agriculture students and welding students played a big part in this project. The agriculture students began the first half. Because the project was meant to depict Iowa’s agriculture history, the agriculture students were able to discuss what ideas they wanted to see be represented in the art.
Afterwards, their ideas were taken to John VandeWalle, a Rock Island artist who specializes in metal and uses both scrap metal and engineering skills for his art.
“It’s always flattering when you’re doing work, and somebody takes notice and wants you to partake in a project as extensive as this,” he said. “I’m used to doing lawn and garden statues, so doing a true landscape piece of this size is a lot of fun.”
With his skills, VandeWalle turned the students’ ideas into a series of sculpture designs that could be made with metal that would come together into one big art piece. He then worked alongside MCC’s welding program students to bring these designs to life.
“When I’ve been able to use students, I’ve utilized them for pretty much every part of this process,” MCC welding teacher Chris Kramer said. “I think the students have for sure enjoyed being a part of it, and what I like most about the project is that we’re actually building something.”
Usually, the students focus more on learning the different welding processes and techniques, but don’t actually build anything.
“There’s pride in your weld, but there’s a lot more pride and joy that comes from seeing something that you did come together,” Kramer said.
“Everything I work with is found objects, and everything is 100% recyclable except for the cutouts that we made. Having access to MCC’s different equipment, we were able to do some different things that I normally would not be able to do myself,” VandeWalle said.
Along with the background elements – the corn stocks and the large metal sheets with designs that are meant to symbolize terrace tiling and contour tilling – two other pieces representing soil and sky will be made. The piece will also include a large sculpture of a steam tractor, symbolizing both technology and history in farming, which will be the main focal point of the entire piece.
Originally, the college planned on only having one piece. But when it was later determined that a single piece would be dwarfed by the wide-open location that it would eventually be placed in, it was then decided that the college would be making a landscape piece consisting of multiple pieces. It’s expected that the final piece will take up about 40 ft. horizontally, with some of its pieces being up to 10 ft. tall.
When asked what it was like working with both groups of students, VandeWalle said that it was fun and interesting for him. “We got a lot of suggestions from the ag students, which gave us the material to really figure out what we were going to do.”
He also saw it as a learning experience for himself. Self-taught, VandeWalle said he enjoyed being able to learn proper techniques from Kramer and his students, and had fun seeing the interactions between them and watching the students work together.
Coincidentally, Kramer also saw the experience as an educational one, with his students being able to learn from VandeWalle as much as he learned from them through VandeWalle teaching the students about how to work with different types of metal such as rusted or cast-iron, as well as how to effectively weld it all together to make it stick.
“We’ve taken ag ideas, we’ve taken John’s ideas, and then we’ve taken my ideas, and we’ve kind of meshed all three of those together,” Kramer said. “So it’s been a three-headed approach to it, and to see it all come together has been pretty enjoyable.”
As the pieces are being finished, landscape work will soon begin in the quad area of the MCC campus in order to create an area for the pieces to be placed and admired by all students. Kramer said that he expects their biggest piece, the tractor, to be finished sometime in June.
“It’s been a working process, and it’s been great to work with,” VandeWalle said. “I’m grateful to have been asked to be a part of this. It’s was a lot of fun, I really enjoyed doing it, and I hope that the students are happy with the end product. I know it evolved quite a bit from the initial idea, and so far response has been good.”