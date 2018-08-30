Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Muscatine Community College will hold public auditions next week for its production of “The Humans” written by Stephen Karam.

Actors need to attend only one date and should plan on spending approximately 30 minutes for the cold-read audition. Times and dates are: noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 5, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 1-5 p.m. Sept. 7, at the theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado St.

The play will run 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, and 2 p.m. Nov. 18, the weekend before Thanksgiving.

For more information, contact Muscatine Community College Theatre Instructor Alyssa Oltmanns at aoltmanns@eicc.edu or 563-288-6037.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Journal Staff

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments