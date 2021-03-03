Muscatine Community College to expand academies after successful bond vote

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeWinter said MCC has spoken with several area businesses over the years to try to create new academies as a way of keeping people local. She said without a facility dedicated entirely to auto technology, which the college doesn’t have, it would have been impossible to do. She said now the college will be working on putting that program together. She said there is a basic design for the structure, but now details will have to be added. She said it is important for MCC to continue to work with area high schools and businesses. She said the idea is to create a program that will be in high demand and is needed in the community.

The MCC project is expected to cost between $10 million and $12 million and will create auto tech, criminal justice and construction programs and will expand the nursing program. The facility where welding and engineering technology is taught will also be expanded.

“I think what we would like to do next is work with some local partners and philanthropists to see if there is additional interest in supporting this project that might allow us to purchase some specialized equipment like some state-of-the-art simulators and things like that,” DeWinter said.