Muscatine Community College to expand academies after successful bond vote

MUSCATINE — Community colleges are always grateful to have community support in the best of times, but on Wednesday Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter said community support during a pandemic is much more crucial.
During a special bond referendum Tuesday, voters in the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) service area saw a $40 million bond referendum approved with a more than 70% margin. The referendum supports EICC’s plans to expand its career and technical education opportunities. DeWinter said that MCC has planned for this kind of expansion for many years, but due to financial constraints it has never moved past the planning phase.
“We have for the last several years also increased our career academies for high school juniors and seniors where they can start taking classes in things like culinary, welding, engineering and nursing,” DeWinter said. “We’ve done that with existing facilities, and we came to a point that without the funds we couldn’t add additional programs we wanted and the community asked for.”
Career academies provide opportunities for current high school students to receive hands-on career training and college-level credit while still in high school. The new funding will expand facilities at MCC, Scott Community College, and Clinton Community College, as well as create a new facility in DeWitt to extend programming at EICC’s Maquoketa training facility.
DeWinter said MCC has spoken with several area businesses over the years to try to create new academies as a way of keeping people local. She said without a facility dedicated entirely to auto technology, which the college doesn’t have, it would have been impossible to do. She said now the college will be working on putting that program together. She said there is a basic design for the structure, but now details will have to be added. She said it is important for MCC to continue to work with area high schools and businesses. She said the idea is to create a program that will be in high demand and is needed in the community.
The MCC project is expected to cost between $10 million and $12 million and will create auto tech, criminal justice and construction programs and will expand the nursing program. The facility where welding and engineering technology is taught will also be expanded.
“I think what we would like to do next is work with some local partners and philanthropists to see if there is additional interest in supporting this project that might allow us to purchase some specialized equipment like some state-of-the-art simulators and things like that,” DeWinter said.
DeWinter said that over the last 10 years, more people have expressed a desire for a more hands-on credential rather than to complete a four-year degree. She also said the college has been working to decrease the percentage of students who don’t go to college after high school, which in Muscatine seemed locked at about 40%. She also said, especially with the pandemic, there seems to be fewer young men who choose to go to college. She believes the career and technical education will be able to help in these areas.