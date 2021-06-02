 Skip to main content
Muscatine Community College to have campus visit June 9
Muscatine Community College to have campus visit June 9

Muscatine Community College to have campus visits

Muscatine Community College, along with the other colleges in the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges group, invite students and families to visit its campuses on June 9 beginning at 9 a.m. The college will have representatives on hand to answer questions about the college programs, financial aid and applying for admission. Classes begin Aug. 23.

