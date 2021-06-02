Muscatine Community College, along with the other colleges in the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges group, invite students and families to visit its campuses on June 9 beginning at 9 a.m. The college will have representatives on hand to answer questions about the college programs, financial aid and applying for admission. Classes begin Aug. 23.
Muscatine Community College to have campus visit June 9
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE — Motorists in Muscatine can expect the construction being done to Grandview Avenue to continue until at least Thanksgiving, city pu…
- Updated
LETTS – For 20 years the Better Business Bureau has chosen a few graduating seniors to receive a $2,500 post-secondary education scholarship a…
MUSCATINE — According to the Iowa State Patrol, one of the semitractor trailer drivers involved in a collision at the intersection of Dick Dra…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — For some, Charlie Harper was the person who sold them their first bike, or advised them on what bike to get. For others, he was so…
This week, construction crews began tearing down the old bleachers, beginning with the assigned middle school student bleachers before moving onto the main bleachers. The replacement of the bleachers is all part of the second phase of the stadium’s renovation.
- Updated
WAPELLO — A registered sex offender faces up to 10 years in prison after being arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday, May 27, the Wapello Police Depart…
Muscatine Power and Water: 'We've got a little work to do to sort this out' regarding proposed solar energy field
- Updated
Officials at Muscatine Power and Water have a lot of sorting to do regarding the planning for more environmentally friendly energy production.
MUSCATINE — A 62-year-old Wapello man died after a crash on Highway 61 at 41st Street Sunday afternoon. Two others were reported injured.
- Updated
A cluttered private property is drawing attention from Wilton city officials.
MUSCATINE – Freedom isn’t free, and to honor the people who paid the price of the continued freedom in the United States, about 50 people atte…