MUSCATINE — Although its Veterinary Technician Program has been well established at Muscatine Community College (MCC) for years, the department’s team hope to continue making students — especially those who may be considering a career in the veterinary field — aware of the opportunity.

On Tuesday, March 21, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Muscatine Agricultural Learning Center, 3200 Lucas St., MCC will be holding a special visit day. This day will give interested students and attendees a chance to explore the Learning Center’s many features, meet some of the program’s skilled instructors and speak with admissions counselors.

Additionally, attendees will also have the chance to learn about the details of the curriculum being offered at MCC’s program, the differences between vet techs and veterinarians as well as what these different career paths look like, allowing students who may still be on the fence about it to decide whether or not they want to continue pursuing a career in the vet field.

For those who do wish to apply for MCC’s vet tech program, they will learn how to care for both small and large animals and will be taught through hands-on training by experienced vet techs and veterinarians. They will also have access to the facility’s many features, such as a large indoor arena, horse stalls, farm ground and classrooms.

Students interested in the program may also be able to take advantage of its connection to the Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship program, which uses state-funding to help bridge financial gaps for students who are specifically pursuing high-demand career paths, resulting in a tuition-free education for students enrolled in the vet tech program.

Currently, due to what has been dubbed the COVID-19 pet boom, which saw a large surge in pet adoptions, vet techs and veterinarians easily qualify as a high-demand career.

“I receive requests weekly from area veterinary hospitals looking for graduates to employ,” MCC Vet Tech Program Director, Dr. Dan Drahos stated. “We could easily graduate twice as many students and still not meet the demand for vet techs in the area.”

The Vet Tech Program visit day is a free event open to any individuals who are interested in the veterinary industry, as well as their parents and families. For more information on the event or the program, residents can visit eicc.edu/vettech.