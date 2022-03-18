Muscatine Community College to honor Jeff Armstrong with 'Legends' event

MUSCATINE – At the end of this month, Muscatine Community College plans to celebrate the life and accomplishments of one of Muscatine's most influential citizens during it's fourth "Legends" event.

MCC will host the event Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Merrill Hotel. This year the college is recognizing the contributions of former college President and Dean Jeff Armstrong.

“Our Legends events have become annual events … where we’ll pick someone who has had a large impact on the history of MCC,” current MCC President Naomi DeWinter said. “Typically that also means someone who has had a large impact on Muscatine.”

MCC has honored Stan and Helen Howe, Roy and Lucille Carver, and most recently Marvin Krieger and Evelyn Schauland. “It has been so great getting a chance to lift up the people who have helped make the college what it is today. MCC is now 92 years old and is still going strong, and each person that we’ve featured has left a different mark on the college,” DeWinter said.

Armstrong, who died on Jan. 11, 2021, had many accomplishments over his 33-year career and won several awards, including the Eastern Iowa Community College Chancellor’s Award, the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished Administrator Award. He also won an honorary doctorate from Ivan-Franko Pedagogical University and earned a place in Muscatine High School’s Hall of Honor.

Following his retirement in 2014, Armstrong began a new career serving students internationally. He traveled to Afghanistan where he built community colleges in several different cities.

“Whenever he came back to Muscatine, we would hear about the progress he was making in Afghanistan,” DeWinter recalled.

Though she knew Armstrong briefly because of his retirement, DeWinter said she hopes to shine a light on all of his accomplishments and successes through this event’s special presentation: a documentary created by MCC involving several people who worked with Armstrong and knew him well.

“It’s been so interesting to hear the stories about his life told by people who considered him to be their mentor and friend,” DeWinter said. “Part of his legacy was that he really brought global education to Muscatine, and he worked closely with local families and sister cities, which allowed for the hosting of students from different countries multiple times.”

Armstrong encouraged students and MCC faculty to travel to foreign countries, and helped create opportunities for trips to many places including Ukraine, Jordan and India to broaden these students and faculty members experiences. Armstrong believed travel would impact the classes taught by these faculty and staff in a positive way.

Along with honoring Armstrong’s accomplishments, MCC will use this year’s Legends event to honor some of Muscatine’s front-line workers, including healthcare workers, teachers, police and firefighters – all who have a connection to MCC.

“We just wanted to give a special nod to people who were on the front-lines during the pandemic and really kept the community going,” DeWinter said.

To learn more about this year’s Legends event or to purchase tickets, residents can go to eicc.edu/MCClegends.

