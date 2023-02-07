To honor and celebrate Black History Month, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has announced that throughout the month of February, its colleges will host a series of free public events focused on the impact and contributions that members of the Black community have made.

For Muscatine Community College specifically, it will host a special lecture, “Alexander Clark: The Mississippi Valley’s Most Important Civil Rights Leader,” at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Muscatine Community College Student Center.

As part of the Alexander Clark Lecture Series, the event is being held in partnership with Alexander Clark Foundation, as well as with the Stanley Center for Peace and Security and the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

The event will be presented by guest speaker Paul Finkelman, who serves as an expert in several fields, including American and world slavery, constitutional law, civil liberties, religious liberty and African American history.

“MCC has partnered for several years on the Alexander Clark Lecture series,” MCC President Naomi DeWinter said. “It’s meant to be an annual event, shining a light on Alexander Clark, who some say, was the most influential but least known civil rights leader in our area. We are trying to do our part in telling his story, so that it remains a vital part of Muscatine’s history that is not forgotten.”

DeWinter noted that, in addition to February being Black History Month, it also is Clark’s birthday month. As such, she and her college staff felt it was an appropriate occasion to celebrate Clark’s many achievements and allow more people to learn about him.

“His role in fighting for his daughter, Susan, to be able to attend public school, his son being the first Black man to attend University of Iowa law school and him graduating from the same law school, are all parts of Muscatine and Iowa history we want to keep alive with this annual lecture,” DeWinter continued.

Some of the other events included in EICC’s Black History Month events series are:

Feb. 8 — Black History documentaries will be showing all day in the Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.

Feb. 9 — “History & Education.” Learn more about Black inventors, scientists and leaders who paved the way for our future. Attend this public event from 1 to 2 p.m. in Room 1501 (Entrance 9), Scott Community College Main Campus, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.

Feb. 16 — “The Black Church.” Special guest The Rev. Frank R. Livingston, Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, will discuss the role of the Black church. Join a Q&A session following his presentation. Attend this public event from 1 to 2 p.m. in Room 1501 (Entrance 9). SCC Main Campus, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.

Feb. 20 — “Showing of the thought-provoking documentary, ‘13th,’ and observance of worldwide Social Justice Day.” In this award-winning documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom. Join 9 a.m.—4 p.m. in the CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.

Feb. 23 — “The Arts & Education.” Celebrate Black History through music and dance performances, including Pattin’ Juba, an African American style of dance that involves stomping and clapping. Learn about Kadir Nelson’s illustrations of pride and soul, and Phillis Wheatley, the first published African American poet. The role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities will also be explored. Attend this event from 1 to 2 p.m. in Room 133, SCC Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St., Davenport.

