Muscatine Community College to perform "Little Shop of Horrors" this August

MUSCATINE – A fan-favorite musical will be making its way to the Muscatine Community College stage next month.

From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, the Muscatine Community College will be putting on a performance of “Little Shop of Horrors”. All three performances will be at the MCC’s Black Box Theatre, with Friday and Saturday’s shows being at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s being at 2 p.m.

“It’s always been my goal to do summer shows,” MCC Theatre Director Alyssa Oltmanns said. Typically, the MCC puts on its musicals during the spring season. “I actually had (a summer show) planned before the pandemic started. I thought it was a great way to get people involved who don’t usually get to be a part of our productions – particularly high school students.”

For this latest performance, it will feature high school students, MCC students and adult members of the community. “(The show’s cast) turned out just beautifully, we have so many newly graduated seniors and students who are still in high school – just a whole new group of people mixed in with a lot of familiar faces, and it’s been just magic,” Oltmanns continued.

As for why she decided to pick “Little Shop of Horrors” for this particular show, Oltmanns had two reasons. For one, she felt that after not being able to put on a musical in two years, she wanted to put on something that could bring the theatre department back with a big bang.

The second reason she chose this show was for the sake of her performers. “It’s kind of in tribute to my theatre family because, when we were doing ‘Legally Blonde’, everyone was always talking about ‘Little Shop of Horrors’… As time dragged on throughout the pandemic, I thought ‘this is such a fun show, it would be so fun to get the family back together by doing this show that everyone already loves’,” she said.

Although several of her actors have participated in a performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” before, Oltmanns shared that these actors are all playing roles that they haven’t played before, assuring that they can still have a fresh and fun experience by getting them involved in new ways.

“It’s also the 40th anniversary of the show, and I just thought all of that together would make for a lot of fun,” she said.

When asked what she thinks audiences will enjoy about this show, Oltmanns pointed to the show’s amazing variety of music – which includes rock ‘n roll and R&B - as well as its unique story filled with plenty of twists, turns and (of course) alien plants.

“It’s so tongue and cheek, and it brings in a new audience because so many people who aren’t necessarily musical people love the movie because it’s horror/sci-fi, and it’s fun for everyone,” she said, adding that the cast and crew have taken steps to assure that even people who have seen this show before will still be surprised.

“There are lots of little surprises and new things that I haven’t seen in any other production before, and so even the most dedicated fan will come to our show and will still not know what’s coming next,” she continued. “It’s just been a real group effort. Everyone has been working hard both behind the scenes and on the stage, and it would not have come together without everyone involved. It’s really been a blast.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door, with the price being $10 for general admission and free for any local students who have their student I.D. on them. Audiences will also have the chance to purchase themed concessions provided by West Hill Bakery prior to the performance.

Along with advising people to get to the theatre early, believing that seats for each performance will fill up fast, Oltmanns also wanted residents to note that this show is rated PG-13 for language, some adult themes and some horror scenes.