Muscatine Community College to perform 'RENT' on November 18 and 19

MUSCATINE — Next weekend, one of Broadway’s most well-known musicals will be coming to the small town stage, courtesy of Muscatine Community College.

On Friday, November 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, the MCC Black Box Theater will be performing the show "Rent," which focuses a group of young artists who struggling to survive and follow their passions while living in Lower Manhattan's East Village.

“To me "Rent" is always relevant,” Courtney Cooper, the director for this show, said. “It’s basically the human experience put to music. It tackles a lot of really tricky topics, but in a tasteful, graceful way.”

Cooper went on to say that while the rehearsal process has been a little disjointed due to having a mix of college and community members within its cast, the group has still been putting in a ton of work in order to make the show the best that it can be.

“We have seasoned veterans in the cast as well as people who have never been in a show before. Their skill level and experience runs the gambit, but none of them lack for passion,” she said.

Included in the musical is Bettendorf’s Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt, who is playing the character of Roger Davis. “He’s one of the focal points in the show, and he’s kind of the rock n’ roller-aspiring rock artist,” he said.

Although he isn’t an MCC student or a resident of Muscatine, Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt said that he still appreciates having the opportunity to audition for local shows. “It gives us in the surrounding areas a chance to audition there and it kind of helps pull people in, pulling talent from places like the Quad-Cities and Iowa City to come see what the Muscatine theater department has to offer.”

He also acknowledged "Rent" as an intricate show, and “there are many pieces that have to fit just right in order for the show to flow very well. But we have a lot of high caliber actors and actresses in this show, which has really, in a sense, made the process much smoother than I think we all kind of expected.”

When asked what she felt like audiences would enjoy the most, Cooper said that aside from the rock opera-esque nature of the musical providing plenty of fantastic contemporary songs, she also felt like the show does a good job of tapping into “some of the highs and lows of life itself”.

“There is something in this show that everyone can relate to on some level- and it helps shed light on topics that don’t always get a lot of discussion. Plus, the cast in general is just incredibly fun to watch do their thing,” Cooper said. “I’m hoping this show will make everyone think and feel — the goal is to evoke the entire range of emotions.”

“Back in the '90s, where there was the AIDS pandemic and heavy drug usage, people were dying from both and now I think is the perfect time to do "Rent" because its bringing back the awareness of these issues that I think people were too scared to talk about back then — and if they did try to talk about them, they were frowned upon or ostracized,” Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt added.

“This show does bring those issues up to everyone’s attention. It certainly doesn’t glorify it, but it shows the actions and consequences of a majority of different things and how (these issues) don’t just affect one person. For the characters in the show specifically, it affects everyone, not just those who are going through it first-hand or who have family who are going through it. They affect the community and society as a whole, not just one or two individuals. I think people are going to walk away from this show with their hearts full,” he continued.

Currently, tickets — which are $10 for students and $15 for general admission — are still available, however they are going fast. To purchase tickets online, residents can go to https://mcctheater.booktix.com/.