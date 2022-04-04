Muscatine Community College to premiere a student-written play

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community College’s theater department is set to premiere a student-written short play.

The 10-minute play “Lady in Waiting,” by Leigha Armstrong, will be performed from Friday, April 15, to Sunday, April 17, before the Pulitzer-winning drama “Proof."

Theater director Alyssa Oltmanns said it's the first time MCC had performed a play written and directed by a student.

“One of my students this year, Leigha Armstrong, spent her first year of college at the University of Iowa and took a play-writing course there,” Oltmanns said. “When I had her this fall, at the end of the semester she very humbly let it slip out in conversation that she wrote a play in that class.”

After reading the play, Oltmanns was inspired to put it on.

“New play development is secretly my big passion, and the play was just in perfect stage-ready condition," Oltmanns said. "It didn’t need any revising or anything, so I asked if we could stage it here, and she said, ‘I would love to see that happen.’ It’s been really fun working with her, and we’re really lucky we got (Armstrong) for this year before her transfer to Columbia College in Chicago.”

Oltmanns called "Lady in Waiting" a “contemporary examination of gender roles and the expectations of society.”

“For Lady in Waiting, I think audiences will enjoy how unique it is,” she continued. “It has a lot of funny moments — the actors were really brilliant at drawing out the comedy even though it was originally more of a drama on the page. It’s just really come to life, and I think both the comedy and the twist ending will really stick with people.”

"Proof," by David Auburn, tells the story of the daughter of a mathematician who tries to prove the authenticity of her late father’s final paradigm-shifting proof. MCC planned to perform the drama in the spring of 2020, but it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(Proof) is kind of a slow unraveling of both mental states and trust in others,” Oltmanns said. “It’s also about this father-daughter bond and how strong it was and how it continues to outlive even the father after his death. What I think people will enjoy the most is how it’s just a touching look at how we carry people with us even after they’re gone. It’s very much a testimony to family bonds and keeping someone’s memory alive.”

Both plays will be performed at the MCC Little Theater. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m.; the Sunday show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10, $5 for Eastern Iowa Community College staff, and free for students of all ages with a school I.D.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.