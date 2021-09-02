Muscatine Community College welcomes three new instructors into its staff

After seven years, Nigg said that the main things that have kept her at MCC for so long have been all of the support she received during her transition from working in a specialty practice to a focus in teaching veterinary students.

“Dr. Dan Drahos, our program director, was very supportive. The support that instructors get right away at MCC is just super nice,” she said, “The college doesn’t push you to do more than you’re not ready for. They give you the tools and they wait to see if you need more or if you want to advance.”

Though she has only been teaching at MCC for a week or so, Bruessard said that she has been feeling that support as well. “It’s been one of the greatest starts to the semester ever. Interacting with my peers as well as my students has been really exciting, and considering the fact that it’s such a trying, challenging time right now, just actually being around people face-to-face is uplifting,” she said.

Before coming to MCC, she taught communication and psychology classes at various Illinois colleges. When asked why she decided to move to Muscatine, Bruessard said that along with seeing that the position was open, she also saw how much MCC focused on the needs of its students.