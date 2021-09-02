Muscatine Community College welcomes three new instructors into its staff

MUSCATINE – A new semester began only just a week ago at Muscatine Community College (MCC). But while the college was welcoming back many new and returning students, it was also welcoming in three new instructors: Tiffany Bruessard for Speech Communication and Professional Communication, Michele Nigg for Veterinary Technician, and Colter Cleary for Sociology.
“With each opportunity to hire a new faculty member for MCC, we prioritize their commitment to our students. These new faculty have rich backgrounds and have proven their dedication to student success at previous institutions. We feel very lucky to have them on the MCC team and believe students will connect with them and be inspired by their authenticity,” MCC President Naomi DeWinter said.
For Nigg, she already has some experience with MCC as a former part-time faculty member, a position she held for seven years. She explained that once certain requirements were changed and a full-time technician was required, the college offered her the position.
“It helped us keep our accreditation, and I went from adjunct to full-time,” Nigg said, “It feels pretty good. It’s nice to get some of the extra things that come with being a full-time instructor, though really my day-to-day experience doesn’t change much. There’s just some extracurricular activities that I have to do, like more meetings and continuing education.”
After seven years, Nigg said that the main things that have kept her at MCC for so long have been all of the support she received during her transition from working in a specialty practice to a focus in teaching veterinary students.
“Dr. Dan Drahos, our program director, was very supportive. The support that instructors get right away at MCC is just super nice,” she said, “The college doesn’t push you to do more than you’re not ready for. They give you the tools and they wait to see if you need more or if you want to advance.”
Though she has only been teaching at MCC for a week or so, Bruessard said that she has been feeling that support as well. “It’s been one of the greatest starts to the semester ever. Interacting with my peers as well as my students has been really exciting, and considering the fact that it’s such a trying, challenging time right now, just actually being around people face-to-face is uplifting,” she said.
Before coming to MCC, she taught communication and psychology classes at various Illinois colleges. When asked why she decided to move to Muscatine, Bruessard said that along with seeing that the position was open, she also saw how much MCC focused on the needs of its students.
“(MCC) has opportunities available to the students that I have never seen before, like a food pantry for students and offering financial assistance for those who are going through hard times. Considering the fact that I came from a community college and I know some of the struggles that some of my peers have gone through, it impressed me how far MCC is willing to go to meet the needs of its students,” Bruessard said.
Cleary, on the other hand, said that he appreciated how engaged students at MCC were. “MCC has been a very pleasant surprise in a lot of ways.
Before he came to MCC, Cleary taught sociology as a graduate student at the University of Iowa. With this being his first teaching job outside of UI, he had decided to get a job in the area he was originally from.
“I felt I had a responsibility, as well as a passion, to pass down the knowledge that I was gaining to others. That was what attracted me to the idea of teaching, and being that I’m from Eastern Iowa, having an opportunity to teach locally in a place that I’m from is pretty meaningful for me,” he said.
Looking ahead to this year, Nigg said that along with seeing the growth in her students as they move towards their graduation ceremony in May, she is looking forward to interacting with more people on campus as a full-time member of the faculty.
“We’re kind of out by ourselves at the Ag. Learning Center, so there was never really a need for me to go onto campus and do this or that. So this new full-time position helps open doors where I’ll have to go over there, and through that you start meeting people,” she said.
When asked what she was looking forward to in the coming year, Bruessard said that she was looking forward to collaborating with a couple of other instructors in order to teach a more “dynamic” class. She is also interested in potentially starting new programs at MCC, like a Forensic Speech team or a speech program.
“I think the students would really get a kick out of it because a lot of these students have an amazing ability to articulate their points… and I think a lot of them would thrive with a new platform and a new means to display their talent,” she said. More than anything, Bruessard said that she wants to see her students get a better sense of themselves through her classes.
“My goal is to create a space where people are comfortable being themselves and connecting with the world around them. I want people to know that I am eager to pay forward the compassion, knowledge and devotion invested in me by my loving family - especially my mother, Debra - friends, mentors and professors,” she continued.
As for Cleary, he hoped that when it comes to certain topics, that he’s able to persuade students to think about these topics and issues in ways that they haven’t been socialized to think about. He added that he was looking forward to becoming a bigger part of both the college system and the Muscatine community through his teaching.
“I’m very happy and grateful for the opportunity to teach at MCC,” he said.