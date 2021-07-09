Muscatine Community College's Kathy Sunderbruch honored with EICC Emeritus Award

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Outside of the classroom, Sunderbruch was involved in book clubs including LGBT-literature and All Kinds of People. For her, being a good ally was incredibly important.

“I think equal rights are important for everyone, and we need to open ourselves to that awareness,” Sunderbruch said. “I have many friends across the spectrum of life in different areas, and I just really think it’s important that everyone is treated with the same respect.”

Stephen Holland, a former instructor that worked with Sunderbruch, and former MCC President Vic McAvoy, nominated Sunderbruch for the Emeritus award.

“Kathy quickly became a faculty leader who attracted students with her calm and confident manner," McAvoy said in his recommendation letter. "She was known for her high standards, but also for her intense desire for all her students to succeed. I held her skills as a measure for other potential faculty appointments. Kathy was truly at the top level of all the instructors I have known over my past fifty years in education.”

Holland's letter said that Sunderbruch deserved this award for how she “encouraged personal growth” in her students and gave them opportunities to learn from her colleagues and leaders throughout the community.