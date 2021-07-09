Muscatine Community College's Kathy Sunderbruch honored with EICC Emeritus Award

MUSCATINE — Eastern Iowa Community College honored the careers of six esteemed faculty and staff members with its annual Emeritus Awards.
Among those honored was retired English instructor Kathy Sunderbruch, from Muscatine Community College, who taught from 1985 to 2007.
“I wasn’t expecting this award at all ... and really, I was just thrilled to get it,” Sunderbruch said.
Looking back on her years of teaching, she said she enjoyed the sense of community that the campus had.
“When I started working there in 1985, everyone in the faculty was so welcoming, and I always felt like I was really a part of things from the beginning,” Sunderbruch said. “I got a lot of support from people in the English department who were just wonderful colleagues all through the years.”
She also enjoyed the variety of life experience of her students.
“There were some students who were right out of high school, and others who were returning to seek new skills," she said. "It was just a great experience.”
She also taught an honors colloquium, bringing in speakers for students to hear about life experiences and expertise in a variety of areas of study, fields or culture
“There was just a tremendous group of individuals who were willing to give their time,” she said, including her MCC colleagues. “It was just a really great experience.”
Outside of the classroom, Sunderbruch was involved in book clubs including LGBT-literature and All Kinds of People. For her, being a good ally was incredibly important.
“I think equal rights are important for everyone, and we need to open ourselves to that awareness,” Sunderbruch said. “I have many friends across the spectrum of life in different areas, and I just really think it’s important that everyone is treated with the same respect.”
Stephen Holland, a former instructor that worked with Sunderbruch, and former MCC President Vic McAvoy, nominated Sunderbruch for the Emeritus award.
“Kathy quickly became a faculty leader who attracted students with her calm and confident manner," McAvoy said in his recommendation letter. "She was known for her high standards, but also for her intense desire for all her students to succeed. I held her skills as a measure for other potential faculty appointments. Kathy was truly at the top level of all the instructors I have known over my past fifty years in education.”
Holland's letter said that Sunderbruch deserved this award for how she “encouraged personal growth” in her students and gave them opportunities to learn from her colleagues and leaders throughout the community.
“She was just an outstanding teacher,” Holland said. “She was supportive … and if there is a statement that often was said of Mrs. Sunderbruch, it was that she was tough but fair. Students themselves knew this — they knew Mrs. Sunderbruch had tough standards, but she also helped them to meet them.”
Although it has been years since she taught and she and her husband now live in St. Charles, Illinois, to be closer to family, the ties and connections that Sunderbruch made through her career remain strong. She said working at MCC was one of the best experiences of her life.
“I am still in touch with colleagues that I’ve worked with, and just this past week I heard from a student that who saw that I had won this award and they congratulated me," she said. "They truly are the ties that bind, and I’ll always feel that connection with Muscatine and especially with Muscatine Community College."
Other recipients of this year’s Emeritus Award were associate director of marketing and communications Alan Campbell, manager of CE Community Programming Gale Roeder, Scott Community College’s Jonathan Ikoba, and Clinton Community College’s Marcia Larson and Peggy Thoms.
Presenting Emeritus Awards is a tradition Eastern Iowa Community College has held for its three campuses since 2015.