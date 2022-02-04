Muscatine Community College's LULAC group holds officer initiation ceremony

MUSCATINE – On Friday, Feb. 4, the League of United Latin American Citizens students at Muscatine Community College held its council officer initiation ceremony.

Although the group on campus met throughout the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, recruiting members and establishing a council took time during the pandemic and off-campus learning periods.

“(LULAC) has about 20 councils, including a few collegian councils, and about 600 members across the state. We’re a fairly big organization, and I’m glad that you all are here to be a part of it,” LULAC State Director Nicholas Salazar told the students during the event.

Prior to the ceremony, the group received a surprise donation. Davenport LULAC Vice President Toni Robertson and Parliamentarian Michael Reyes gave the group a check for $2,500 for its scholarship program. The money has a 60% match from LULAC’s National Education Service Center attached to it, making the total $4,000.

During the ceremony, students Paola Castillo, Naylea Verdinez, Catherine Arellano and Jennifer Solis were sworn in as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer respectively. Leticia Ibarra and Marla Aguirre are also part of this year’s LULAC student group.

Though there are LULAC groups around the state for the public to join, Salazar emphasized the importance of college-focused LULAC groups, as these members may face issues that other adult members might not.

“In general, the students in our collegian councils use the LULAC group as a platform and space to network and support each other through school,” Salazar explained. “Whatever these issues that they feel are important to them, they then work to address those issues on campus, as well.”

Salazar said through LULAC’s youth council, they can prepare both middle and high school Latin-American students for their future, whether that’s attending college, serving the community or pursuing a trade.

“Earlier this year, we were more focused just on creating a space for Latin and Hispanic students on campus again. Through our work in the past, we’ve found that having a space where they can come and relate to other students who understand is very important to their success, not just here but on all campuses,” MCC LULAC Advisor Jesse Garcia said.

Garcia said MCC LULAC will spend the rest of the school year strengthening its space and preparing to open it to incoming students in the 2022-2023 year. The group also plans to focus on civic engagement, as well as service projects and goals.

