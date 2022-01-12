 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine Community Foundation to award more than $1 million in scholarships
alert top story

  • Updated
Community Foundation (copy)

Over 250 scholarships will be available to graduating Muscatine County high school seniors this year through the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

 CONTRIBUTED

MUSCATINE — The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine will give out more than $1 million in scholarships this year.

According to a news release from the Community Foundation, there will be more than 250 scholarships available to graduating high school seniors from Muscatine and Louisa county high schools. Applicable schools include Columbus Community High School, Louisa-Muscatine High School, Muscatine High School, Wapello High School, West Liberty High School and Wilton Jr/Sr High School.

The scholarships range from $500 one-time awards up to $20,000 four-year awards and are available for a variety of post-secondary options, including trade training and certificate programs alongside the traditional bachelor's or associate degrees.

“The Community Foundation has identified education as a priority area, so it is important for us to offer this program annually,” Programs Manager Lynsey Krusie said. “The generosity of our donors establishing and supporting scholarship funds provides us the opportunity to ensure more students can achieve their post-secondary ambitions.”

Scholarship applications can be submitted through the Community Foundation’s scholarship application portal until March 11, 2022. Awards will be announced in May.

High school graduates who plan to attend Muscatine Community College can also use the Community Foundation’s scholarship application portal to apply for an MCC scholarship using the MCC online scholarship application, which is open through March 1.

To learn more, visit muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/scholarships/.

