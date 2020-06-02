Muscatine community gathers in peace to call for justice for George Floyd

MUSCATINE – With some protests surrounding the death of George Floyd while in police custody turning tumultuous, Muscatine couple Cathy and Anthony Thompson hoped to show the community that opposition to the act was not about hate and violence — it was about love.
They didn't intend to begin a protest when the couple sat down Monday afternoon at the corner of Fifth and Mulberry, just about a block from the police department. They brought signs showing their belief that something needs to change in the country.
Anthony, when asked about the Floyd incident, said he was appalled that it appears Floyd had died at the hands of a police officer, someone who is supposed to protect and serve the community. The couple were overjoyed when people began joining them, with the group having over 50 people by the end of the evening.
“Love has no color,” Cathy Thompson said, holding a sign reading ‘Why should my life end because I’m dark skinned?’ “Everybody wants to get out and show some support and show that somebody cares. Being in a predominantly Caucasian area, I felt the need to voice my opinion, just to be heard and seen that we are equal. We love and we cherish each person out here today. Love has no color. Peace has no color. Justice has no color. It’s all about humanity.”
As cars drove by the busy intersection, many drivers honked their horns in unity with the protestors. Several of the protesters also said two Muscatine police officers had spoken with them earlier and supported the protest.
Muscatine Police Chief Bret Talkington complemented the protest, saying the it was nothing but positive.
“I, for one, saw people at their best last night protesting,” he said. “They were friendly and even thanked the officers as we drove by. That shows me the compassion they have in doing so in a lawful way.”
The dark cloud hanging over the protest was the number of similar protests throughout the country, and closer to home in Davenport the previous night, that ended in violence and rioting. Cathy Thompson said rioters and looters missed the whole point. She said the people who had gathered in Muscatine support only peace.
“I wanted to show there could be a protest without a riot or fighting or violence,” she said. “This is about peace and love and justice. We are here to show there can be peace and justice.”
Another person at the gathering, Branden Benson, said the few protesters who rioted is similar to the few police officers who choose to use brutality. He said not everyone has the same feelings in their heart.
“The people who stood by the wayside watching the protesters riot are just as bad as the other cops that were standing by the wayside watching the other cop take the life out of the other man,” he said. “They are supposed to be here to protect and serve.”
Even while threats of rioters coming to Muscatine permeated social media, news of the protest also was posted, with a promise of an actual protest against police brutality and a call for peace. Anthony Thompson said if any member of the group had gotten violent or tried to riot, he would call 911 himself.
Friends Natalie Vanderbie and RaeAnna McCracken came out after learning about it on social media and wanted to stand as a community for justice. McCracken said there is no difference between humans with different skin color and commented about the numerous people who had fallen victim to police brutality.
“Family members are losing family members because people are thinking we are different,’ she said. “There is no difference. We are the same people.”
McCracken, who is white, described some incidents of racism she has seen in the area while out with her husband, who is black. She said they had been declined seats in restaurants and being stared at in local businesses. “There is no reason for that,” she said. They called for respect from their fellow man.
The Rev. Sharon Phillips, who attended the protest, also called for justice, saying when she had seen the video of George Floyd it had broken her heart.
“I cannot believe this could happen to someone and it is not fair,” she said. “It not fair no matter what color they are. Something has to happen and this has to stop. Just because you are of a certain color doesn’t mean you should be afraid of them.”
