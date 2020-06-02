Muscatine community gathers in peace to call for justice for George Floyd

Even while threats of rioters coming to Muscatine permeated social media, news of the protest also was posted, with a promise of an actual protest against police brutality and a call for peace. Anthony Thompson said if any member of the group had gotten violent or tried to riot, he would call 911 himself.

Friends Natalie Vanderbie and RaeAnna McCracken came out after learning about it on social media and wanted to stand as a community for justice. McCracken said there is no difference between humans with different skin color and commented about the numerous people who had fallen victim to police brutality.

“Family members are losing family members because people are thinking we are different,’ she said. “There is no difference. We are the same people.”

McCracken, who is white, described some incidents of racism she has seen in the area while out with her husband, who is black. She said they had been declined seats in restaurants and being stared at in local businesses. “There is no reason for that,” she said. They called for respect from their fellow man.

The Rev. Sharon Phillips, who attended the protest, also called for justice, saying when she had seen the video of George Floyd it had broken her heart.

“I cannot believe this could happen to someone and it is not fair,” she said. “It not fair no matter what color they are. Something has to happen and this has to stop. Just because you are of a certain color doesn’t mean you should be afraid of them.”

