Muscatine Community School District reports two new COVID-19 cases

MUSCATINE — On Monday afternoon, the Muscatine Community School District reported two new cases of COVID-19 within the district.

The two new cases, one from Susan Clark Jr. High School and one from Mulberry Elementary School, bring the number of total cases within the district to 11. This includes both current and recovered cases. It is Mulberry Elementary School’s first case.

These new cases come only four days after the previously announced cases at Madison and Jefferson Elementary. Currently, five of the district’s nine schools have reported positive COVID-19 cases.

According to Tony Loconsole, director of communications and community engagement, all positive COVID-19 cases so far have been contracted outside of school.

“Our measures are working to sanitize each classroom and all high touch areas throughout each school building,” Loconsole said.

As of Tuesday, Muscatine schools continue with in-person classes, and no discussions regarding a switch to only virtual learning have taken place.