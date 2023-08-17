Muscatine Community School District's board president and superintendent have issued a joint statement responding to a public comment made at this week's board meeting.

At the start of the school board meeting’s Citizen Speak segment, Sharnae Brown from Clinton used her time at the podium to give her perspective regarding instances of racism that she has seen from both the Muscatine community and former students within the district.

In addition to critiquing the display that had been put on during this year’s 4th of July parade by the Cherokee National Treasure group, Brown shared several photos of other examples she felt were problematic. These included a group of students in blackface from 1961, a student imitating a Native American in 1981, a 1982 senior float that displayed the Confederate battle flag and an instance of a student in black face paint at a 2007 black-out themed high school football game, which Brown saw as another instance of blackface.

Board of Education President John Dabeet and MCSD Superintendent Clint Christopher emphasized that both the board of education and MCSD as a whole welcome feedback, including through the Citizen Speaks segment at its regular meetings.

“We certainly cannot change the past, but we know that moving forward, the district will continue to do the right things,” the statement read. “The examples that were provided by Ms. Brown are not appropriate today and should something like that arise it would be immediately addressed.”

“Our district and community are proud of the work we have done and the high-quality education for all students, and the ways we serve our families and staff members,” the statement continued. “We strive to create a safe, welcoming environment for all as part of our Daily Desired Experiences.”

During her speech Monday evening, Brown concluded by requesting that MCSD change its current logo as a show of respect towards the Sac and Fox Tribe of Iowa, quoting the tribe's stated position against the use of Native American terms, images or symbols for sports or other marketing uses before adding her own comment and request towards the school board.

“You can downplay it and make remarks that it’s just an arrow with feathers, however this is an arrow and feathers that derive from a culture that you did not and do not have permission to take from,” she said. “Ultimately, our interest should be all the same and no other thoughts should occur. Your school prides itself on respect and that is all the Sac and Fox Tribe are asking of. Do the respectful action and retire your school’s logo.”

In their statement, Dabeet and Christopher pointed out that over the last few years, MCSD has moved to brand all schools as ‘Muskies’, with the district continuing to work towards a consistent brand.

In response to the request itself, it was said that, “Any changes to our logos moving forward will follow a process that involves students, families, staff, and community stakeholders that would then be approved by the Board of Education.”

Influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about A closer look at Indigenous history Tecumseh Red Cloud Edmonia Lewis Susan La Flesche Picotte Allan Houser Charlie Parker Maria Tallchief Mildred Loving Ben Nighthorse Campbell Wilma Mankiller Joy Harjo Charlene Teters Louise Erdrich John Herrington Deb Haaland Kent Monkman Lila Downs Sharice Davids Tommy Orange