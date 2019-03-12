MUSCATINE — Muscatine school officials are on a mission to improve student performance through motivating students, teachers, administrators and the community to work together.
The bulk of Monday night's 2 1/2 hour meeting of the Muscatine School Board was spent reviewing student performance and discussing a proposed audit of school curriculum.
The board could act as soon as April to authorize the audit to be conducted by Curriculum Management Solutions of Johnston, Iowa.
Superintendent Jerry Riibe said the audit would identify gaps in policy, instruction and curriculum delivery.
"This gives someone the opportunity to work smarter," Riibe said. "These are the kinds of things that aren't easy fixes."
Riibe described Curriculum Management Solutions as being the "gold standard" for this kind of work.
"The report won't be easy reading, but it will be important reading for getting over the hump," he told the board.
Chronic absenteeism and high dropout rates appear to be central to lagging student performance. Assistant Superintendent Mike McGrory reported the chronic absenteeism rate at the high school is projected to be 30 percent by the end of the school year, but surprisingly, he said, the rate is high in kindergarten. "If they're in that situation by third grade, they're really going to struggle," McGrory said.
McKinley Elementary Principal Joelle McConnaha and Madison Elementary Principal Stephanie Zelig reviewed student performance data and discussed how their staffs address unexcused absences.
McConnaha said every McKinley student's attendance is reviewed every week to see if patterns of chronic absenteeism are starting.
"We reach out to all our families and see if any need should be met," she said.
Zelig echoed the significance of family outreach, which might include home visits. "Those Muskie visits are really important," she said.
Riibe stressed that the board would have to own the curriculum audit, and ultimately the entire community would have to be involved.
"There's going to have to be a greater community effort if we want to improve our schools because we can't do it alone," he said. "Anybody who thinks there's a simple solution to this — that's just so errant. We need a community effort for this to be different."
"Wouldn't we be better off as a board to cultivate an environment in the community to make this possible?" asked Nathan Mather, a member of the board.
"I'm not so sure the board isn't doing that," Riibe replied. "The district has worked hard to be a valuable partner."
"We need to find a way to communicate our story with the community so they know what we are trying to achieve and want to partner with us," John Dabeet, board member, said.
New name coming for middle school
West Middle School will have a new name when the facility is the district's only middle School at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. McGrory outlined a proposed process for renaming the school, saying it would begin by forming a committee of two middle school administrators, two middle school teachers and four community members.
Board President Tammi Drawbaugh and Dabeet volunteered for the process. McGrory anticipates a name will be decided on in July.
Student council update
Muscatine High School's Student Council continues to be busy with fundraising activities.
MHS Seniors Tess Rauenbuehler and Tom Reinier provided a Student Council update. Last week's Senior Survivors competition raised $9,639 for local and global charities. Additionally, around $2,100 has been raised for prom activities. And a dance marathon in April will raise money for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.
Employees recognized
Riibe recognized members of the custodial and maintenance staff for their snow removal efforts.
"We really appreciate their hard work," he said. "This winter has been a taxing one."
Riibe added the workers have been rewarded with pizza.
"They can move pizza as well as they move snow," he quipped.
Race for the Schools May 4
Runners and walkers of all ages can lace 'em up and hit the road at the seventh annual Race for the Schools event May 4. Administration building employee Daphne Donald and elementary physical education teacher Becky Eserhaut, both avid runners, said everyone can be involved as participants or volunteers.
The Muskie Mile will be at 8 a.m. in the MHS parking lots and driveways, followed by the 5K road race at 8:30.
"The proceeds support our wellness programs in the schools and our PE programs," Donald said.
"The more volunteers, the better," Eserhaut added. "It takes a lot of volunteers to pull off a road race."
Franklin Elementary fifth-grader Jonathan Shellady won the poster competition. Copies of the poster will be circulated to schools and around the community.
Entry forms are available at schools or by searching Muscatine Running Club online.
In other business, the board:
- Awarded the contract for the McKinley Elementary Expansion Project to Frye Builders of Muscatine in the amount of $3,724,800 with a substantial completion date of Feb. 1, 2020.
- Accepted and placed on file the audit of the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2018. The audit will be posted on the school district website.
- Set an April 8 public hearing for the budget proposed for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
- Set an April 8 public hearing for the Madison Elementary Parking Lot/Student Dropoff Reconfiguration Project.
